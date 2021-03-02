MIN vs RAS Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – March 2nd, 2021

In the 81st match of the ECS T10 Barcelona, Minhaj will take on Raval Sporting at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Tuesday.

Minhaj are currently atop the Group C points table with four wins from five games and come into this game after a 7-run victory against Barcelona Gladiators.

Raval Sporting, on the other hand, have also won four of their five games but find themselves below Minhaj because of their lower run rate. However, they will be high on confidence after a 38-run win against the Bangladesh Kings in their previous game.

MIN vs RAS - Squads to choose from

Minhaj

Jafar Iqbal, Awais Ahmed, Yasir Razzaq, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Noman Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, Shahzad Basharat, Usman Mushtaq, Yasir Javaid, Muhammad Amir, Mubashar Ali, Asjad Butt, Khizar Ali, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Majid Hanif, Dilsher Ahmed, Khalid Mehmood and Faizan Ali.

Raval Sporting

Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Davinder Singh, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Lovepreet Singh, Unnatkumar Patel, Gurwinder Sidhu, Naveen Kumar, Rohin Kumar, Numan Ali, Yudhvir Singh, Faizan Ahmad, Zain Abideen, Ravi Patel.

MIN vs RAS - Predicted Playing XIs

Minhaj

Jafar Iqbal, Awais Ahmed (WK), Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Yasir Javaid, Asjad Butt, Amar Shahzad (C), Muhammad Riaz, Zaka Ullah, Ameer Hamzah, Usman Mushtaq, Khalid Mehmood.

Raval Sporting

Amit Das, Datta Karan (c), Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Kishitij Patel (wk), Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Davinder Singh, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad.

Match Details

Match: Minhaj vs Raval Sporting, Match 81

Date & Time: 2nd March 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides on Tuesday. While the pacers have had some success with the new ball in the past, this pitch has almost always favored the batsmen in this tournament. Ideally, both teams will want to bat first, but any score shy of 100 will be difficult to defend.

MIN vs RAS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MIN vs RAS Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Kishitij Patel, Datta Karan, Amit Das, Davinder Singh, Jafar Iqbal, Sonu Jangra, Asjad Butt, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Ameer Hamzah, Amar Shahzad

Captain: Asjad Butt Vice-Captain: Sonu Jangra

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khalid Mehmood, Zaka Ullah, Awais Ahmed, Datta Karan, Amit Das, Davinder Singh, Jafar Iqbal, Sonu Jangra, Ameer Hamzah, Amar Shahzad, Manish Manwani

Captain: Awais Ahmed Vice-Captain: Ameer Hamza