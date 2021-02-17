MIN vs SKY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Feb 17, 2021

Minhaj will lock horns with Skyways in the 40th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground on Wednesday. It will be the second match of the day for both teams.

Minhaj are having a tremendous season so far. They have won as many as two matches. They are currently placed atop the Group C points table and will look forward to continuing their winning momentum. They will head into the encounter after playing against Kharian earlier in the day.

Skyways, on the other hand, have had a dismal start to their ECS T10 Barcelona campaign. They have lost their first two matches and are placed in the penultimate position in the Group C points table.

Minhaj will start as favorites to win the game against Skyways and register their third consecutive victory in the ECS T10 Barcelona.

Squads to choose from - ECS T10 Barcelona

Minhaj

Jafar Iqbal, Awais Ahmed (WK), Yasir Razzaq, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Noman Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, Shahzad Basharat, Usman Mushtaq (WK), Yasir Javaid, Muhammad Amir, Mubashar Ali (WK), Asjad Butt, Khizar Ali, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz (C), Majid Hanif, Dilsher Ahmed, Khalid Mehmood, Faizan Ali.

Skyways

Adeel Arif, Umer Hayat, Babar Ali, Jonson Gill, Irfan Ali, Temooties Bashir (WK), Muhammad Naveed, Hamad Khalid, Adeel Shahzad (C), Rabi Asif, Muhammad Bilal, Zohaib Ashraf, Shehroz George, Sharoon Bashir (WK), Rashid Nazir Sandhu, Awais Waleed, Muneeb Ur Rehman (WK), Jamil Hussain Begum, Zeeshan Bahadur.

Predicted playing XIs

Minhaj

Awais Ahmed (WK), Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Khalid Mehmood, Yasin Javaid, Amar Shahzad (C), Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Usman Mushtaq.

Skyways

Babar Ali, Hamad Khalid, Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad (C), Rabi Asif, Muhammad Bilal, Rashid Nazir Sandhu, Umer Hayat, Zeeshan Bahadur, Temooties Bashir (WK), Zohaib Ashraf.

Match Details

Match: Minhaj vs Skyways, Match 40

Date: 17th February 2021, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground has been batting-friendly. In comparison, bowlers will have to bank on the mistakes committed by the batsmen to pick up wickets. Chasing teams have won the majority of the ECS T10 matches at the venue. The captain winning the toss will likely look to bat second.

MIN vs SKY Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MIN vs SKY Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Usman Mushtaq, Jafar Iqbal, Rabi Asif, Umer Hayat, Khalid Mehmood, Asjad Butt, Adeel Shahzad, Hamad Khalid, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Adeel Arif.

Captain: Asjad Butt. Vice-captain: Rabi Asif.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Jafar Iqbal, Rabi Asif, Babar Ali, Khalid Mehmood, Asjad Butt, Adeel Shahzad, Hamad Khalid, Amar Shahzad, Yasin Javaid, Adeel Arif.

Captain: Adeel Arif. Vice-captain: Awais Ahmed.