Minhaj CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 13 - Nov 12, 2020

Minhaj CC will be up against Badalona Shaheen CC in the 13th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020, with both teams having had similar campaigns in the tournament so far.

Minhaj CC lost two successive matches to start their ECS campaign before enjoying a morale-boosting win over Falco CC in a game where they chased down a 113-run target with seven balls to spare. However, they suffered their third loss of the ECS tournament against Bangladesh Kings CC in the last game on day three.

Similarly, Badalona Shaheen CC have also won only one of their four matches in the ongoing ECS tournament. They are just above Minhaj CC in the points table, owing to a better net run rate.

Both teams would look to return to winning ways when they lock horns on Thursday in the ECS Barcelona T10.

Squads to choose from:

Minhaj CC: Jafar Iqbal, Khizar Ali, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Majid Hanif, Dilsher Ahmed, Shahzad Basharat, Usman Mushtaq, A Hussain, Mukhtiar Singh.

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik, Mohammad Shafeer, Mustafa Saleem, Adeel Abbass, N Muhammad, H Sanwal, A Ur-Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami-Ur-Rehman, Adil Hassan Akbar.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Minhaj CC: Khizar Ali, Muhammad Riaz, Jafar Iqbal, Sarfraz Ahmed, Usman Mushtaq (wk), Majid Hanif, Amar Shahzad, Khalid Mehmood, Dilsher Ahmed, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz (c), Babar Basharat.

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Hamza Saleem, Sajawal Khan, Dilawar Khan (c), Bilawal Khan, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Adil Hassan, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad, Hamza Ali (wk).

Match Details

Match: Minhaj CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC

Date: November 12th, 2020; 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has produced some exciting high-scoring games, but the bowlers have been in the contest as well. More of the same could be expected for this game between Minhaj and Badalona too.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Minhaj CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC)

Dream11 Team for MIN vs BSH - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Babar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Muhammad Riaz, Dilawar Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed, Khizar Ali, Hamza Saleem, Dilsher Ahmed, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad.

Captain: Kuldeep Lal. Vice-captain: Muhammad Riaz.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Usman Mushtaq, Kuldeep Lal, Muhammad Riaz, Jafar Iqbal, Dilawar Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed, Khizar Ali, Hamza Saleem, Dilsher Ahmed, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad.

Captain: Hamza Saleem. Vice-captain: Kuldeep Lal.