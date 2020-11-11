Minhaj CC vs Falco CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 9 – Nov 11, 2020

On the third day of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020 tournament, bottom-placed Minhaj CC face Falco CC at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. Both teams are coming into this game, the ninth of the tournament, on the back of two successive losses.

Minhaj CC were absolutely thrashed in their ECS opener after they were restricted to only 46/9 in their allotted ten overs. However, they did well in their second game but narrowly failed to overhaul a 114-run target against Catalunya CC.

Falco CC had a good start to the ECS, as they defended 90 runs against Badalona Shaheen CC. However, they lost comprehensively in their next two games, failing to defend scores of 92 and 88 respectively.

Squads to choose from:

Minhaj CC: Jafar Iqbal, Khizar Ali, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Majid Hanif, Dilsher Ahmed, Shahzad Basharat, Usman Mushtaq, A Hussain, Mukhtiar Singh.

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Adnan Ghazanfar, Khawar Javed, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Minhaj CC: Khizar Ali, Alumdar Hussain (wk), Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Riaz, Sarfraz Ahmed, Usman Mushtaq, Babar Basharat, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz (c), Amar Shahzad, Dilsher Ahmed, Yasin Javaid.

Advertisement

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed (wk), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah, Kamran Raja (c), Awais Khan, Ijaz Ahmad, Khawar Javed, Naeem Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Tanveer Iqbal, Muhammad Sheraz.

Match Details

Match: Minhaj CC vs Falco CC

Date: November 11th 2020, 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS T10 has played really well. The bowlers have found something in it for them while the batsmen have been able to play their shots on the up as well. More of the same could be expected for this ECS game too.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Minhaj CC vs Falco CC)

Dream11 Team for MIN vs FZL - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Muhammad Riaz, Adeel Sarwar, Khizar Ali, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rehman Ullah, Kamran Raja, Amar Shahzad, Dilsher Ahmed, Muhammad Sheraz.

Captain: Rehman Ullah. Vice-captain: Kamran Raja.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Usman Mushtaq, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Muhammad Riaz, Adeel Sarwar, Khizar Ali, Naeem Shah, Rehman Ullah, Kamran Raja, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Sheraz, Khawar Javed.

Captain: Kamran Raja. Vice-captain: Muhammad Riaz.