Minhaj CC vs Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 23 – Nov 16, 2020

A seventh-placed Minhaj CC will be up against a winless Fateh CC in the 23rd match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020 tournament. Both teams are coming into this game on losing streaks and are perched in the bottom half of the table.

Minhaj CC have played five games in the ECS so far but have tasted victory only once; they have had two losses apiece either side of their lone win in the competition. Moreover, three of their four losses have been by huge margins. The Muhammad Aftab Nawaz-led side desperately needs to pull up its socks.

Meanwhile, Fateh CC have also endured big losses in their two games in the ECS. They failed to chase down a 121-run target in their ECS opener against Falco CC. In their second ECS game, Badalona Shaheen CC hunted down a modest 81-run target with a whopping 33 balls to spare.

Squads to choose from:

Minhaj CC: Jafar Iqbal, Khizar Ali, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Majid Hanif, Dilsher Ahmed, Shahzad Basharat, Usman Mushtaq, A Hussain, Mukhtiar Singh.

Fateh CC: Manjinder Singh Lovely, Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Amanbir Singh Sran, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Manvir Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Ali Rafiq.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Minhaj CC: Usman Mushtaq (wk), Alumdar Hussain, Muhammad Riaz, Jafar Iqbal, Sarfraz Ahmed, Khalid Mehmood, Zaka Ullah, Amar Shahzad, Dilsher Ahmed, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz (c), Yasin Javaid.

Advertisement

Fateh CC: Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Kuldeep Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Rajiv Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi (wk), Trilochan Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Amanbir Singh Sran, Gurvinder Singh.

Match Details

Match: Minhaj CC vs Fateh CC

Date: November 16th, 2020; 5 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been a belter. The batsmen have made hay and have enjoyed the conditions. They have got huge scores in the last few games; more of the same could be expected in this game as well.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Minhaj CC vs Fateh CC)

Dream11 Team for MIN vs FCC - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alumdar Hussain, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh, Muhammad Riaz, Jafar Iqbal, Happy Singh, Sarfraz Ahmed, Rajiv Singh, Trilochan Singh, Zaka Ullah, Dilsher Ahmed.

Captain: Muhammad Riaz. Vice-captain: Sarfraz Ahmed.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Usman Mushtaq, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Happy Singh, Sarfraz Ahmed, Kuldeep Singh, Trilochan Singh, Zaka Ullah, Dilsher Ahmed.

Captain: Sarfraz Ahmed. Vice-captain: Happy Singh.