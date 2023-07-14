MINY vs SFU Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s MLC 2023 match – July 15, 2023

The second game of the start-studded MLC tournament will get underway on July 14. This day will feature a clash between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns at 2 AM IST. The iconic Grand Prairie Cricket Ground will host this blockbuster contest.

Both teams are gearing up to play their very first game in the inaugural edition of the MLC and would like to get off to a rollicking start. They have all the firepower they need to get the fans on the edge of their seats. A scintillating contest awaits us as we hold our breath and anticipate seeing the stars in action.

Without further ado, let us jump in and look at the top three players you can choose as a captain or a vice-captain in your MINY vs SFU Dream11 match.

# 3 Nicholas Pooran (MINY) - 8.5 credits

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Third T20I

Pooran is a highly experienced T20 cricketer who has contributed successfully in a number of T20 leagues around the world. Known for his aggressive intent with the bat, the 28-year-old bats with a devastating strike rate of 143.9 and averages around about 25. Besides, he has also smashed one century and 29 half-centuries in this format.

He is definitely worth keeping your eyes on as a captain or vice-captain for your MINY vs SFU Dream11 match.

# 2 Marcus Stoinis (SFU) - 9 credits

Marsh One Day Cup - Final: WA v SA

The tall powerful Aussie all-rounder can be a genuine asset for any side. He is a highly versatile cricketer who is known for his ferocious ball-striking ability. He has over 4900 runs in this format and averages just around 30 with one century and 26 half centuries to his name.

Stoinis can equally be devastating with the ball as well. He has picked up 101 wickets at an astounding average of 27.95 which includes three 4-wicket hauls. He should most certainly be your go-to man to feature in your MINY vs SFU Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

# 1 Keiron Pollard (MINY) - 8.5 credits

Northern Superchargers Men v London Spirit Men - The Hundred

The man needs no introduction. Pollard is a specialist T20 veteran from Trinidad who has entertained the fans right throughout his career. Keeping the entertainment side of things aside, Pollard has an enormous amount of experience playing global franchise cricket. He has over 10000 T20 runs and has an explosive strike rate of 150.51.

In addition, the Carrebian superstar has smashed 1 hundred and 58 half-centuries already in his 15-year-long career. Pollard is the top contender as a captain or vice-captain in your MINY vs SFU Dream11 match.

