MINY vs SFU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Major League Cricket 2023 Match 2

MI New York (MINY) will take on San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) in the second game of the Major League Cricket 2023 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, USA on Saturday (July 15). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MINY vs SFU Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, and the pitch report for the game.

MI New York, led by explosive all-rounder Kieron Pollard, have a powerful top order capable of imposing targets or chasing down big totals.

The likes of Nicholas Pooran and Tim David in their middle order provide stability as well as the ability to accelerate when needed. Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan are among the veteran pacers and excellent spinners who can put pressure on the opposition.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Unicorns have a well-balanced team, with strong batting and bowling units. Their batting lineup features Finn Allen, Corey Anderson, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, and Matthew Wade. They also have a strong bowling attack in the form of Haris Rauf, Liam Plunkett, and Qais Ahmad to exploit any weaknesses in the opposition's batting lineup.

MINY vs SFU, Match Details

The first game of the Major League Cricket 2023 between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns will be played on July 15, 2023, at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie at 02.00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MINY vs SFU, Match 2, Major League Cricket 2023

Date & Time: July 15, 2023, 02.00 am IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie

MINY vs SFU, Pitch Report

The wicket at Grand Prairie Stadium is suitable for batting, and batters can easily score runs if they get themselves in, as high scores are common here. Pacers might well benefit in the initial stage of the game, while spinners could be useful in the middle overs.

MINY vs SFU Probable Playing XIs

MI New York Team News

No major injury concerns

MI New York Probable Playing XI

Steven Taylor, Dewald Brevis, Hammad Azam, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Tim David, Kieron Pollard (c), David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Sarabjit Ladda

San Francisco Unicorns Team News

No major injury concerns

San Francisco Unicorns Probable Playing XI

Aaron Finch (c), Finn Allen, David White, Matthew Wade (wk), Corey Anderson, Marcus Stoinis, Tajinder Singh, Shadab Khan, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Liam Plunkett, Lungi Ngidi

Today's MINY vs SFU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (1486 runs in 75 T20I games, SR: 130.90)

Nicholas Pooran is an attacking wicketkeeper-batter who is capable of recording some big scores. He recently had a very solid tournament with the bat and will look to continue where he left off.

Top Batter Pick

Aaron Finch (3120 runs in 103 T20I games, SR: 142.50)

Aaron Finch is an experienced opening batter who has been outstanding with the bat in the short format of cricket. He has scored more than 3000 runs at a splendid strike rate of over 140.00. This makes him an excellent multiplier choice for your MINY vs SFU Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Marcus Stoinis (803 runs & 18 wickets in 51 T20I games, SR: 147.30)

Marcus Stoinis is a fantastic all-rounder who has been consistent and could be a great pick for your MINY vs SFU Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 803 runs at a strike rate of 147.30 in his 51 appearances. He could also be useful with the ball, having taken 18 wickets at a brilliant economy rate of 8.60.

Top Bowler Pick

Trent Boult (74 wickets in 55 T20I games, ER: 7.86)

Trent Boult consistently shows his worth with the ball and puts batters in trouble early on in the game with his swinging abilities. He has scalped 74 wickets at an economy rate of 7.86 in 55 T20I games and could have an impact here as well, making him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for Saturday's match.

MINY vs SFU match captain and vice-captain choices

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has been a consistent wicket-taker for his side, picking up 129 wickets and scoring 361 runs in 80 T20I games. With Rashid adding value to his batting skills, he is an excellent asset and captaincy contender for your fantasy team for this upcoming contest.

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan has the ability to fetch you points with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 569 runs and has picked up 103 wickets in 92 T20I games, making him perfect for the vice-captaincy role of your fantasy side.

5 Must-picks for MINY vs SFU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Corey Anderson

Liam Plunkett

Steven Taylor

Tim David

Lungi Ngidi

MINY vs SFU match expert tips

The likes of Kieron Pollard, Corey Anderson, and David Wiese are players you should have on your Dream11 fantasy side. They are talented all-rounders with the ability to change things on their own.

MINY vs SFU Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

MINY vs SFU Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran (vc), Finn Allen

Batters: Kieron Pollard, Aaron Finch, Tim David, Devald Brevis

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (c), Shadab Khan, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Haris Rauf

MINY vs SFU Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

MINY vs SFU Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Aaron Finch (vc), Tim David, Devald Brevis

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Shadab Khan, Rashid Khan (c), Stevan Taylor

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Haris Rauf, Kagiso Rabada

