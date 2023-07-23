MINY vs WAF Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Major League Cricket T20 match - July 24, 2023

The MI New York (MINY) will take on the Washington Freedom (WAF) in the 13th match of the ongoing Major League Cricket 2023 on Monday, July 24, at Church Street Park in Morrisville.

The Washington Freedom have won three games so far, while the MI New York have accumulated just four points from the three matches they have played. Washington are coming off a convincing win against the San Francisco Unicorns while the MI New York will be looking for a comeback after losing to the Texas Super Kings.

Here we are looking at the three players who could be picked as captain or vice-captain for the MINY vs WAF Dream11 prediction.

#3 Kieron Pollard (MINY) - 8.5 Credits

London Spirit Men v Manchester Originals Men - The Hundred

Kieron Pollard started by scoring 48 runs off 27 balls against the San Francisco Unicorns. In the next two matches, the Caribbean all-rounder could not contribute much with the bat.

However, he picked up two wickets conceding nine runs in his two overs, which was followed by figures of 1/17 from three overs. Pollard could be a good pick as captain or vice-captain for the MINY vs WAF Dream11 prediction.

#2 Matthew Short (WAF) - 7 credits

Marsh One Day Cup - VIC v WA

Matthew Short is an effective all-rounder and despite failure in the last match against the San Francisco Unicorns, he will be a key player. He won the Player of the Match award in the second game, scoring 80 runs off 50 deliveries.

The Washington Freedom will look up to him for yet another good knock at the top for a good start. No wonder the Australia all-rounder should be picked in fantasy teams for the MINY vs WAF Dream11 prediction.

#1 Nicholas Pooran (MINY) - 8.5 Credits

ICC Men's T20 Media Opportunity

Nicholas Pooran was expected to continue his good form with the bat in the last match. But after scoring 28-ball 40 runs in the season opener followed by another 37-run knock, he failed in the last outing.

The left-handed batter is expected to make a strong comeback as a specialist in the game. Nicholas Pooran, therefore, is one of the suitable picks as captain or vice-captain for the MINY vs WAF Dream11 prediction.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's MINY vs WAF Dream11 contest? Nicholas Pooran Kieron Pollard 0 votes