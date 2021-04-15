MD vs OEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal Match - Apr 15, 2021

Miranda Dragons will take on Oeiras in the ECS T10 Portugal at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Thursday.

The Miranda Dragons haven’t had a great start to their ECS T10 Portugal campaign. They suffered three losses on the bounce before winning their first game of the competition. The Miranda Dragons beat Coimbra Knights in their last outing.

Oeiras also endured a false start to their ECS T10 Portugal campaign before turning things around. They lost their first two games against Malo by close margins. However, the Jiteshkumar Balkrisna-led side have beaten the Indian Royals and Coimbra Knights twice each to move up to second spot in the standings.

Squads to choose from

Miranda Dragons: Ibrahim Mohammad (c), Md Omar Faruk, Krishan Kumar, Ferdous Ahmed Mamun, Steven Waddell, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Paul Stubbs, Asif Ataur, Syed Asif Rab, Mohammad Shakir, Abdul Mohshin, Rob Lewes, Lucas Hennessey, Tom Allan

Oeiras: Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Paulo Buccimazza, Mohon M F Hussain, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Michael Harris, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Prakash, Kapil Surendrakumar, Sunil Kumar, Prince Maratha, Shayaddur Rahman, Nishank Popat, John Foster

Predicted Playing XIs

Miranda Dragons: Md Omar Faruk, Krishan Kumar, Abdul Mohshin, Ibrahim Mohammad (c), Syed Asif Rab, Greg Bullock, Paul Stubbs, Steven Waddell, Ferdous Ahmed Mamun, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Rob Lewes (wk)

Advertisement

Oeiras: Krut Patel, Nishant Prakash, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (c), Conrad Greenshields, Paulo Buccimazza, John Foster (wk), Shayaddur Rahman, Parth Joujant, Salman Ahmed, Sunil Kumar, Kapil Surendrakumar

Match Details

Match: Miranda Dragons vs Oeiras

Date & Time: April 16th 2021, 12 AM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo has had something in it for everybody. It hasn’t been an overly high-scoring venue where teams have racked up totals in excess of 100. Scores of 75-80 have also been defended here.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MD vs OEI)

Dream11 Team for Miranda Dragons vs Oeiras - ECS T10 Portugal 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: John Foster, Paulo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Syed Asif Rab, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Abdul Mohshin, Krishan Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Ibrahim Mohammad, Shayaddur Rahman

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Krut Patel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: John Foster, Paulo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Syed Asif Rab, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Abdul Mohshin, Md Omar Faruk, Sunil Kumar, Ibrahim Mohammad, Ferdous Ahmed Mamun

Captain: Krut Patel. Vice-captain: Sunil Kumar