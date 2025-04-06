MIS vs PPS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Bago T10 Blast, Eliminator

The Eliminator match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will see Mt Irvine Surfers (MIS) squaring off against Pigeon Point Skiers (PPS) at the Shaw Park in Scarborough on Sunday, April 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MIS vs PPS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Mt Irvine Surfers have won seven of their last 10 matches. They won their last match against Store Bay Snorkelers by three runs. Pigeon Point Skiers, on the other hand, have won four of their last nine matches of the tournament.

These two teams have played six head-to-head matches. Mt Irvine Surfers have won five matches while Pigeon Point Skiers have won one match.

MIS vs PPS Match Details

The Eliminator match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will be played on April 6 at the Shaw Park in Scarborough. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MIS vs PPS, Eliminator Match

Date and Time: April 6, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaw Park, Scarborough

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaw Park in Scarborough is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Kings Bay Royals and Pirates Bay Raiders where a total of 125 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

MIS vs PPS Form Guide

MIS - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

PPS - Won 4 of their last 9 matches

MIS vs PPS Probable Playing XI

MIS Playing XI

No injury updates

A Shehzad (wk), K Kallicharan, S Rambaran, S Duncan, C Thurton, S Peters, K Dillon, S Thomas, R Jaipaul, S Roopnarine

PPS Playing XI

No injury updates

J Kent (wk), A Providence, D Moore, H Boyce, A Alexander, J Bootan, A Desvignes, J Boyce, B Melville, D Roberts, S Sheppard

MIS vs PPS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Kent

J Kent is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 164 runs in the last eight matches. C Thurton is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

K Kallicharan

A Cooper and K Kallicharan are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. K Kallicharan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. He has already smashed 374 runs and taken one wicket in the last 10 matches. A Pierre is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

S Rambaran

A Providence and S Rambaran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Rambaran will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 119 runs and taken 10 wickets in just eight matches. J Bootan is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

R Jaipaul

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Jaipaul and R Williams. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. R Jaipaul will complete his quota of overs and perform well at this venue. He has scalped 14 wickets in the last 10 matches. D Roberts is another good bowler for today's match.

MIS vs PPS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Rambaran

S Rambaran is one of the most crucial picks from Mt Irvine Surfers as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 119 runs and taken 10 wickets in just eight matches.

K Kallicharan

K Kallicharan is another crucial pick from the Mt Irvine Surfers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will open the innings for his team and might bowl a few overs. He has already smashed 374 runs and taken one wicket in the last 10 matches.

5 Must-Picks for MIS vs PPS, Eliminator Match

A Providence

S Rambaran

K Kallicharan

J Bootan

J Kent

Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Kent, C Thurton

Batters: K Kallicharan

All-rounders: J Bootan, A Providence, S Rambaran, S Roopnarine

Bowlers: D Roberts, R Jaipaul, S Duncan, R Williams

Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Kent

Batters: K Kallicharan

All-rounders: J Bootan, A Providence, S Rambaran, S Roopnarine

Bowlers: D Roberts, R Jaipaul, A Alexander, R Lezama, R Williams

