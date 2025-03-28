MIS vs PPS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Bago T10 Blast, Match 13

The 13th match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will see Mt Irvine Surfers (MIS) go up against Pigeon Point Skiers (PPS) at the Shaw Park in Scarborough on Friday, March 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MIS vs PPS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Mt Irvine Surfers have won two of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Pirates Bay Raiders by 36 runs. Pigeon Point Skiers, on the other hand, have won their last three matches and will be high on confidence.
The two teams have played five head-to-head matches. Mt Irvine Surfers have won four matches, while Pigeon Point Skiers have won one match.
MIS vs PPS Match Details
The 13th match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will be played on March 28 at the Shaw Park in Scarborough. The game is set to start at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
MIS vs PPS, 13th Match
Date and Time: 28 March 2025, 9:30 PM IST
Venue: Shaw Park, Scarborough
Pitch Report
The pitch at Shaw Park in Scarborough is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Store Bay Snorkelers and Pirates Bay Raiders, where a total of 253 runs were scored at a loss of four wickets.
MIS vs PPS Form Guide
MIS - L L W W
PPS - W W W
MIS vs PPS Probable Playing XI
MIS Playing XI
No injury updates
A Shehzad (wk), K Kallicharan, S Rambaran, S Duncan, C Thurton, S Peters, K Dillon, S Thomas, R Jaipaul, and S Roopnarine.
PPS Playing XI
No injury updates
J Kent (wk), A Providence, D Moore, H Boyce, A Alexander, J Bootan, A Desvignes, J Boyce, B Melville, D Roberts, and S Sheppard.
MIS vs PPS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
J Kent
J Kent is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 126 runs in the last three matches. C Thurton is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
K Kallicharan
A Cooper and K Kallicharan are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Kallicharan, who is an opener, is a hard hitter and can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has already smashed 97 runs in the last four matches. A Pierre is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
S Rambaran
A Providence and S Rambaran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Rambaran will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 29 runs and taken six wickets in just four matches. J Bootan is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
K Dillon
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Dillon and R Williams. Both pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. K Dillon will complete his quota of overs and perform well at this venue. He has picked up five wickets in the last four matches. D Roberts is another good bowler for today's match.
MIS vs PPS match captain and vice-captain choices
S Rambaran
S Rambaran is one of the most crucial picks from Mt Irvine Surfers as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 29 runs and taken six wickets in just four matches.
J Bootan
J Bootan is one of the most crucial picks from the Pigeon Point Skiers squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 31 runs and scalped five wickets in just three matches.
5 Must-Picks for MIS vs PPS, 13th Match
A Providence
S Rambaran
K Kallicharan
J Bootan
J Kent
Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: J Kent
Batters: K Kallicharan, A Cooper
All-rounders: J Bootan, A Providence, S Rambaran
Bowlers: K Dillon, D Roberts, R Jaipaul, S Roopnarine, R Williams
Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: J Kent
Batters: K Kallicharan, A Cooper
All-rounders: J Bootan, A Providence, S Rambaran
Bowlers: K Dillon, D Roberts, P Williams, S Roopnarine, R Williams
