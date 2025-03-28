MIS vs PPS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Bago T10 Blast, Match 13

The 13th match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will see Mt Irvine Surfers (MIS) go up against Pigeon Point Skiers (PPS) at the Shaw Park in Scarborough on Friday, March 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MIS vs PPS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Mt Irvine Surfers have won two of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Pirates Bay Raiders by 36 runs. Pigeon Point Skiers, on the other hand, have won their last three matches and will be high on confidence.

The two teams have played five head-to-head matches. Mt Irvine Surfers have won four matches, while Pigeon Point Skiers have won one match.

MIS vs PPS Match Details

The 13th match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will be played on March 28 at the Shaw Park in Scarborough. The game is set to start at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

MIS vs PPS, 13th Match

Date and Time: 28 March 2025, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Shaw Park, Scarborough

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaw Park in Scarborough is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Store Bay Snorkelers and Pirates Bay Raiders, where a total of 253 runs were scored at a loss of four wickets.

Ad

MIS vs PPS Form Guide

MIS - L L W W

PPS - W W W

MIS vs PPS Probable Playing XI

MIS Playing XI

No injury updates

A Shehzad (wk), K Kallicharan, S Rambaran, S Duncan, C Thurton, S Peters, K Dillon, S Thomas, R Jaipaul, and S Roopnarine.

PPS Playing XI

No injury updates

J Kent (wk), A Providence, D Moore, H Boyce, A Alexander, J Bootan, A Desvignes, J Boyce, B Melville, D Roberts, and S Sheppard.

Ad

MIS vs PPS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Kent

J Kent is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 126 runs in the last three matches. C Thurton is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

K Kallicharan

A Cooper and K Kallicharan are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Kallicharan, who is an opener, is a hard hitter and can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has already smashed 97 runs in the last four matches. A Pierre is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

S Rambaran

A Providence and S Rambaran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Rambaran will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 29 runs and taken six wickets in just four matches. J Bootan is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

K Dillon

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Dillon and R Williams. Both pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. K Dillon will complete his quota of overs and perform well at this venue. He has picked up five wickets in the last four matches. D Roberts is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

MIS vs PPS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Rambaran

S Rambaran is one of the most crucial picks from Mt Irvine Surfers as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 29 runs and taken six wickets in just four matches.

J Bootan

J Bootan is one of the most crucial picks from the Pigeon Point Skiers squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 31 runs and scalped five wickets in just three matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for MIS vs PPS, 13th Match

A Providence

S Rambaran

K Kallicharan

J Bootan

J Kent

Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Kent

Ad

Batters: K Kallicharan, A Cooper

All-rounders: J Bootan, A Providence, S Rambaran

Bowlers: K Dillon, D Roberts, R Jaipaul, S Roopnarine, R Williams

Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Kent

Ad

Batters: K Kallicharan, A Cooper

All-rounders: J Bootan, A Providence, S Rambaran

Bowlers: K Dillon, D Roberts, P Williams, S Roopnarine, R Williams

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️