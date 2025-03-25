MIS vs PPS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Bago T10 Blast, Match 8

The eighth match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will see Mt Irvine Surfers (MIS) lock horns with Pigeon Point Skiers (PPS) at Shaw Park in Scarborough on Wednesday, March 26. Ahead of the tie, here's all you need to know about the MIS vs PPS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Mt Irvine Surfers have won their last two matches. They won their previous fixture against Store Bay Snorkelers by 18 runs. Pigeon Point Skiers, on the other hand, won their last match against No Mans Land Explorers by 10 wickets.

These two teams have played four head-to-head matches. Mt Irvine Surfers have won all four matches.

MIS vs PPS Match Details

The eighth match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will be played on March 26 at Shaw Park in Scarborough. The game will begin at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MIS vs PPS, 8th Match

Date and Time: 26 March 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Shaw Park, Scarborough

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaw Park in Scarborough is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high-scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Store Bay Snorkelers and Mt Irvine Surfers where a total of 220 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

MIS vs PPS Form Guide

MIS - W W

PPS - W

MIS vs PPS Probable Playing XI

MIS Playing XI

No injury updates

A Shehzad (wk), K Kallicharan, S Rambaran, S Duncan, C Thurton, S Peters, K Dillon, S Thomas, R Jaipaul, and S Roopnarine.

PPS Playing XI

No injury updates

J Kent (wk), A Providence, D Moore, H Boyce, A Alexander, J Bootan, A Desvignes, J Boyce, B Melville, D Roberts, and S Sheppard.

MIS vs PPS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Shehzad

A Shehzad is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 48 runs in the last two matches. J Kent is another good wicketkeeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Kallicharan

A Pierre and K Kallicharan are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Kallicharan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. He has already smashed 95 runs in the last two matches. D Moore is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

S Rambaran

A Providence and S Rambaran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Rambaran will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 23 runs and picked up five wickets in just two matches. J Bootan is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

K Dillon

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Dillon and R Jaipaul. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. K Dillon will complete his quota of overs and perform well at this venue. He has scalped four wickets in the last two matches. D Roberts is another good bowler for today's match.

MIS vs PPS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Rambaran

S Rambaran is one of the most crucial picks from Mt Irvine Surfers as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 23 runs and scalped five wickets in the last two matches.

A Providence

A Providence is one of the most crucial picks from the Pigeon Point Skiers squad. He is in superb form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will open the innings for his team and complete his quota of overs. He took one wicket and smashed 39 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for MIS vs PPS, 8th Match

A Providence

S Rambaran

K Kallicharan

J Bootan

A Shehzad

Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: A Shehzad, J Kent, C Thurton

Batter: K Kallicharan

All-rounders: J Bootan, A Alexander, A Providence, S Rambaran

Bowlers: K Dillon, D Roberts, R Jaipaul

Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: A Shehzad, J Kent

Batter: K Kallicharan

All-rounders: J Bootan, A Providence, S Rambaran

Bowlers: K Dillon, D Roberts, R Jaipaul, S Sheppard, S Roopnarine

