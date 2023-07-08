MIT vs CWA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 2023, Match 27

Middlesex Titans (MIT) will take on Cornwall Warriors (CWA) in the 27th match of the Jamaica T10 2023 at Sabina Park in Kingston on Saturday, July 8. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MIT vs CWA Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Middlesex Titans have had an average tournament, winning four of their eight games, and are coming off an easy victory in their previous game. The likes of Krishmar Santokie, Wayne Davis, Albert Gopie, Andel Gordon, Renaldo Ingram, and Christopher Lamont have all performed well, and they are the team to watch in today's game.

Cornwall Warriors, on the other side, are having a bad tournament, having yet to win a game. They are at the bottom of the points table.

MIT vs CWA Match Details

The 27th match of the Jamaica T10 League 2023 will be played on July 8 at Sabina Park in Kingston. The match will commence at 9.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MIT vs CWA, Match 27, Jamaica T10 League 2023

Date and Time: July 8, 2023, Saturday; 9.30 pm IST.

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

MIT vs CWA, Pitch Report

The pitch at Sabina Park is pretty balanced, so batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball, though there may not be much in the wicket for spinners. Since the average first-innings score at the venue is 107 runs, chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss.

MIT vs CWA Probable Playing XIs

MIT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MIT Probable Playing XI

Krishmar Santokie (c), Damian Bryce, Jermaine Chisholm, Randre Christie (wk), Wayne Davis, Albert Gopie, Andel Gordon, Renaldo Ingram, Christopher Lamont, Rushane Pottinger, Michael Bedward

CWA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CWA Probable Playing XI

Omar Williams, Lennox Simpson, 0sbourne Palmer, Romario Hinds, Andre Blake, Romaine Nembhard, Kavoni Grayham, Kleo Gallimore, Andre McCarthy (c), Mikheil Silver, Jordan Holness (wk)

Today's MIT vs CWA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Wayne Davis (105 runs in eight games)

Wayne Davis has scored 105 runs at an average of 15.00 in eight matches. He is a safe bet behind the stumps for your fantasy team for this game.

Top Batter Pick

Renaldo Ingram (99 runs in eight games; Average: 16.50)

Renaldo Ingram has impressed a lot with his batting at the top of the order and has scored 99 runs at an average of 16.50 in eight games so far. He could be a crucial pick for your MIT vs CWA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Andre McCarthy (112 runs & three wickets in six games, Average: 18.67 )

Andre McCarthy is a superb all-rounder who has played brilliantly in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 112 runs at an average of 18.67 and has also taken three wickets in six games, proving his ability to deliver in both the batting and bowling departments. This makes him a must-have in your Dream11 Fantasy team for the matches on Saturday.

Top Bowler Pick

Christopher Lamont (10 wickets in eight games, Average: 11.10)

Christopher Lamont has been an economical bowler for his side so far and could be a key pick for your MIT vs CWA fantasy team. He has picked up ten wickets in eight games at an average of 11.10 and will be raring to deliver once again on Saturday's contest.

MIT vs CWA match captain and vice-captain choices

Albert Gopie

Albert Gopie has been one of his team's most valuable players. He has amassed 71 runs and has scalped three wickets at an average of 19.00 in seven games. He is surely a must-have and an excellent captaincy choice for your MIT vs CWA Dream11 fantasy team.

Andel Gordon

Andel Gordon has looked in decent form in the tournament and could be a good vice-captaincy pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this match. He has picked up nine wickets at an outstanding average of 12.89 in eight games.

Five Must-Picks for MIT vs CWA, Match 27th

Andre Blake

Wayne Davis

Renaldo Ingram

Romaine Nembhard

Kavoni Grayham

MIT vs CWA Match Expert Tips

Christopher Lamont is one of the best all-rounders from the Middlesex Titans' side and has been a consistent performer in this tournament. He could be an excellent multiplier pick for your Dream11 fantasy team heading into the game on Saturday.

MIT vs CWA Dream11 Prediction, Match 27, Head-To-Head Team

MIT vs CWA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: W Davies, R Christie

Batters: L Simpson, J Chisholm, O Palmer, R Ingram

All-rounders: A Gopie, Andre McCarthy

Bowlers: C Lamont, A Gordon, K Santokie

MIT vs CWA Dream11 Prediction, Match 27, Grand League Team

MIT vs CWA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: R Christie

Batters: L Simpson, D Bryce, O Palmer, R Ingram

All-rounders: A Gopie, Andre McCarthy

Bowlers: C Lamont, A Gordon, K Santokie, A Blake

