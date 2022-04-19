MIT vs SKI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 2022, Match 1

The Middlesex Titans will take on the Surrey Kings in the first match of the Jamaica T10 2022 at the Sabina Park in Kingston on Tuesday.

West Indies’ Jermaine Blackwood will be leading Surrey Kings in the Jamaica T10 2021 while Middlesex Titans will be captained by bowler Krishmar Stantokie. Both sides aren’t short on quality and have some excellent local West Indian talent in their ranks.

MIT vs SKI Probable Playing 11 Today

MIT XI

Tristan Coleman, Albert Gopie, Wayne Davis (wk), Zidane Gordon, Jamie Merchant, Tieno Osbourne, Errol Thomas, Krishmar Santokie (c) Brian Buchanan, Sherdon Allen, Lorenzo McDonald

SKI XI

Kennar Lewis, Andre McCarthy, Oraine Williams (wk), Jermaine Blackwood (c), Kirk McKenzie, Brad Barnes, Xavier Burton, Kenroy Williams, Patrick Harty, Jeavor Royal, Romario Edwards

Match Details

MIT vs SKI, Jamaica T10 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 19th April, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

Pitch Report

There are chances of rain in the morning which might assist pace bowlers with the new ball. Scores of 100 is expected at this venue as the batters will also find some help.

Today’s MIT vs SKI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

W Davis is a reliable choice for the wicketkeeper role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat.

Batters

K Lewis has plenty of experience in white-ball cricket and is a reliable player. He scored 197 runs in 10 matches at the Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 at a stunning strike rate of 195.04.

All-rounders

J Blackwood has been an excellent performer for West Indies over the years. He has scored over 350 runs in 23 T20 matches.

Bowlers

B Buchanan is an impressive bowler who will be confident of getting breakthroughs here. He has scalped five wickets in his last 12 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in MIT vs SKI Dream11 prediction team

K Lewis (SKI)

A McCarthy (SKI)

J Blackwood (SKI)

B Buchanan (MIT)

E Thomas (MIT)

Important stats for MIT vs SKI Dream11 prediction team

K Lewis: 197 runs in 10 matches

J Blackwood: 350 runs in 23 T20s

K Santokie: 180 wickets in 119 T20s

B Buchanan: 5 wickets in 12 matches

MIT vs SKI Dream11 Prediction Today

MIT vs SKI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Davis, A McCarthy, K Lewis, T Coleman, A Gopie, E Thomas, J Blackwood, B Buchanan, J Royal, K Santokie, P Harty

Captain: K Lewis, Vice-Captain: J Blackwood

MIT vs SKI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Davis, A McCarthy, K Lewis, K Williams, T Coleman, A Gopie, E Thomas, J Blackwood, B Buchanan, K Santokie, P Harty

Captain: A McCarthy, Vice-Captain: K Santokie

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava