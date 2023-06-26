MIT vs SRI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Jamaica T10 match – June 26, 2023

Middlesex Titans and Surrey Risers will play in the third game of the 2023 Jamaica T10 League on Monday, June 26. The match will take place at Kingston, Jamaica's Sabina Park, and is set to begin at 3:30 AM IST (17:00 PM in Kingston time)

Both teams will be playing their opening game of the competition, and they both hope to get off to a strong start. Due to their strong line-up, Surrey Royals will undoubtedly be feeling much more confident as they approach this match.

In the meantime, Middlesex Titans have a chance to pull off a huge upset early on in the competition. One can thus expect an exciting clash between MIT vs SRI.

Let's look at the top 3 players you should choose as captain or vice-captain for the MIT vs. SRI Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Sadique Henry (SRI) – 8 credits

Sadique has shown that he is a skilled batsman and is capable of hitting the ball far. In T10 cricket, he averages 24 and has a decent strike rate of 146.9. In addition, he already owns the highest score, a 58. Sadique Henry participated in 11 T10 games, scoring 216 runs over 11 innings.

Henry should be selected for your MIT versus SRI Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain because he has the potential to light up the pitch in the forthcoming match.

#2 Oshane Walters (MIT) – 8.5 credits

Walters is a talented all-round player who can stun the opposition at any time. In T10 cricket, he bats with a blistering strike rate of 154 and averages 16. He can deliver clean spells as well and has taken two wickets in the game's shortest format while averaging 35.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MIT vs SRI match, Oshane Walters can bring his best game to the forefront and will be a real asset.

#1 Oshane Thomas (SRI) – 9.0 credits

Oshane Thomas has international experience on his side

Raw talent and fiery pace define Oshane Thomas, the formidable force of Jamaican cricket. His lightning-fast deliveries are vexatious to batters at all levels. He has 74 wickets from 60 T20 matches at an average of 23.79. He possesses 16 wickets (in 18 T10 innings) with a strike-rate of 11.18 and an average of 22.06.

A fierce competitor, he undertakes consistent efforts to improve his game and elevate his team. Thomas leaves no half-measures with his explosive performances. This makes him an unsurprising inclusion in the MIT vs SRI upcoming fixture.

