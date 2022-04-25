MIT vs SRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 2022, Match 13

The Middlesex Titans will take on the Surrey Risers in the 13th match of the Jamaica T10 2022 at the Sabina Park in Kingston on Monday.

The Middlesex Titans have had a decent start to their Jamaica T10 campaign. They have won two of their four matches and are second in the standings. The Titans were up against the United Stars in their previous game, which they ended up winning by 18 runs.

Meanwhile, the Surrey Risers are at the bottom of the table with just a single win in their four league fixtures so far. They recently registered a 21-run win over the Surrey Royals.

MIT vs SRI Probable Playing 11 Today

MIT XI

Wayne Davis, Tristan Coleman, Oshane Walters, Albert Gopie, Errol Thomas, Jamie Merchant, Sherdon Allen, Krishmar Santokie (c), Brian Buchanan, Chevonie Grant, Jamaine Morgan

SRI XI

Chadwick Walton (c), Lloyd Gould, Ricardo McIntosh (wk), Delbert Gayle, Sadique Henry, Kashaine Roberts, Dennis Bulli, Warren Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Gordon Bryan

Match Details

MIT vs SRI, Jamaica T10 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: 25th April, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

Pitch Report

It has very much been a track that has assisted batters. They have mostly dominated the proceedings and bowlers will need to bowl tight lines and lengths here.

Today’s MIT vs SRI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

T. Coleman is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper's role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat.

Batters

D. Gayle is a terrific batter who has been on top of his game. He has amassed 82 runs and has also taken a wicket.

S. Henry has also been in majestic form with the bat in hand. He has collected 110 runs in four matches so far.

All-rounders

W. Campbell has been a terrific performer who will be expected to excel here. He has scored 16 runs and has scalped five wickets thus far.

J. Merchant is another player you must have in your MIT vs SRI Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 81 runs and has also taken a wicket.

Bowlers

O. Thomas has bowled wonderful spells so far. He has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 10.43.

Top 5 best players to pick in MIT vs SRI Dream11 prediction team

W. Campbell (SRI) – 213 points

O. Thomas (SRI) – 204 points

J. Merchant (MIT) – 203 points

K. Santokie (MIT) – 196 points

D. Gayle (SRI) – 188 points

Important stats for MIT vs SRI Dream11 prediction team

W. Campbell: 16 runs and five wickets

O. Thomas: Six wickets

J. Merchant: 81 runs and one wicket

K. Santokie: Eight runs and five wickets

D. Gayle: 82 runs and one wicket

MIT vs SRI Dream11 Prediction Today

MIT vs SRI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T. Coleman, C. Walton, D. Gayle, S. Henry, W. Davis, W. Campbell, J. Merchant, O. Walters, O. Thomas, K. Santokie, C. Grant

Captain: J. Merchant, Vice-Captain: W. Campbell

MIT vs SRI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T. Coleman, D. Gayle, S. Henry, W. Davis, W. Campbell, J. Merchant, O. Walters, O. Thomas, K. Santokie, C. Grant, A. Fraser

Captain: O. Thomas, Vice-Captain: K. Santokie

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee