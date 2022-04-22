MIT vs SRO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 League, Match 8

The eighth match of the Jamaica T10 League 2022 will see the Middlesex Titans (MIT) lock horns with the Surrey Royals (SRO) at Sabina Park in Kingston on Friday.

Despite a false start to their campaign, the Titans stormed back into winning ways against the Warriors. The likes of Jamie Merchant and Krishmar Santokie were in decent form, serving the Titans well. The Surrey Royals, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold with one win in two games. Despite boasting an explosive batting unit, the Royals succumbed to a loss against the Kings. Both teams will be eager to bag another win and boost their chances of a top-four finish, making for a good contest in Kingston.

MIT vs SRO Probable Playing 11 Today

MIT XI

Wayne Davis, Tristan Coleman (wk), Oshane Walters, Albert Gopie, Errol Thomas, Jamie Merchant, Sherdon Allen, Krishmar Santokie (c), Brian Buchanan, Chevonie Grant and Jamie Merchant.

SRO XI

Leroy Lug, Brandon King (c), Javelle Glen, Romaine Morrison (wk), Carlos Brown, Pete Salmon, Raewin Senior, Nkrumah Bonner, Everton Oharo, Nicholson Gordon and Ryan Francis.

Match Details

MIT vs SRO, Jamaica T10 League 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: 23rd April 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at Sabina Park with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. There isn't much swing available with the new ball for the fast bowlers, who will need to vary their pace accordingly. The pitch is slightly on the slower side, bringing the spinners into play in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 90-95 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s MIT vs SRO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tristan Coleman: Tristan Coleman didn't have a good outing against Cornwall Warriors, unable to get going at the top of the order. However, Coleman is a flamboyant batter who has the ability to score quick runs in the powerplay overs, making him a good addition to your MIT vs SRO Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Brandon King: Brandon King, like Coleman, could not score many runs in the previous game. Regardless, King has some experience to fall back on, having played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and international cricket. With the Royals captain due for a big one, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Javelle Glen: Javelle Glen, who took up captaincy duties in the Royals' previous game, gave a decent account of himself against the Kings. Glen is known for his pinch-hitting abilities in white-ball cricket and given his utility with the ball, he is a must-have in your MIT vs SRO Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Krishmar Santokie: Krishmar Santokie has been decent for the Titans, using his clever variations and ability to use the angles to perfection. While his form is bound to come into play, Santokie's experience and the nature of the track itself should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in MIT vs SRO Dream11 prediction team

Krishman Santokie (MIT)

Brandon King (SRO)

Brian Buchanan (MIT)

Important stats for MIT vs SRO Dream11 prediction team

Jamie Merchant - 40 runs in 2 Jamaica T10 matches, SR: 210.52

Tristan Coleman - 30 runs in 2 Jamaica T10 matches, Average: 30

Krishman Santokie - 3 wickets in 2 Jamaica T10 matches, Average: 13.00

MIT vs SRO Dream11 Prediction Today (Jamaica T10 League)

MIT vs SRO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Coleman, B King, L Lug, C Brown, W Davis, J Glen, J Merchant, P Salmon, K Santokie, N Gordon and B Buchanan.

Captain: J Merchant. Vice-captain: L Lug.

MIT vs SRO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Coleman, R Francis, L Lug, C Brown, W Davis, J Glen, J Merchant, P Salmon, K Santokie, N Gordon and C Grant.

Captain: J Glen. Vice-captain: J Merchant.

Edited by Samya Majumdar