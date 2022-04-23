MIT vs UNS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 League, Match 10

Middlesex Titans (MIT) will square off against the United Stars (UNS) in the 10th match of the Jamaica T10, 2022 at the Sabina Park in Kingston on Sunday.
The two teams have had a similar journey in this tournament so far. The Middlesex Titans have lost two of their three matches, while the United Stars have also lost two of their three games in the ongoing tournament.
The United Stars were defeated by the Surrey Royals by 12 runs in their first match, while the Middlesex Titans were beaten by the Surrey Kings by five runs. A thrilling match awaits on Sunday, with both sides eager for a win.
MIT vs UNS Probable Playing 11 Today
MIT XI
Krishmar Santokie (c), Wayne Davis, Oshane Walters, Brian Buchanan, Sherdon Allen, Tristan Coleman (wk), Errol Thomas, Albert Gopie, Jamaine Morgan, Chevonie Grant, Jamie Merchant
UNS XI
John Campbell (c), Sykiane Wilson, Alwyn Williams, Andel Gordon, Anthony Walters (wk), Sashane Anderson, Michael Thompson, Damani Sewell, Ojay Shields, Shaquille Greenwood, Amoi Campbell
Match Details
MIT vs UNS, Jamaica T10 2022, Match 10
Date and Time: 24th April, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sabina Park in Kingston looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient when playing their shots. Anything above 100 runs could be a par score.
Today’s MIT vs UNS Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Anthony Walters: Walters has not upheld expectations so far, scoring 50 runs in three games. However, he is a dependable wicketkeeper-batter who can prove to be valuable to his side.
Batters
John Campbell: Campbell is an aggressive batter who is currently the tournament's second-highest run-getter. He has scored 96 runs in his last three games at an average of 32. He is a must-have in your MIT vs UNS Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounders
Alwyn Williams: Williams has been a consistent performer for his team. He has scored 96 runs at an average of 30.66 in three games and has also picked up two wickets. This makes him a valuable pick for your MIT vs UNS Dream11 fantasy team.
Bowlers
Michael Thompson: Thompson is the leading wicket-taker for his team. He has had six scalps in just four games in the competition so far, and could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.
3 best players to pick in MIT vs UNS Dream11 prediction team
Tristan Coleman (MIT) – 86 points.
Andel Gordon (UNS) – 76 points.
Oshane Walters (MIT) – 89 points.
Important stats for MIT vs UNS Dream11 prediction team
Alwyn Williams: 93 runs in three games; batting average: 30.66
John Campbell: 96 runs in three games; batting average: 32.00
Krishmar Santokie: Four wickets in three games; bowling average: 14.75
MIT vs UNS Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anthony Walters, John Campbell, Sykiane Wilson, Wayne Davis, Jamie Merchant, Alwyn Williams, Andel Gordon, Oshane Walters, Krishmar Santokie, Ojay Shields, Michael Thompson
Captain: Alwyn Williams, Vice-Captain: Jamie Merchant
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tristan Coleman, John Campbell, Amoi Campbell, Wayne Davis, Jamie Merchant, Alwyn Williams, Oshane Walters, Krishmar Santokie, Ojay Shields, Michael Thompson, T Daley
Captain: Alwyn Williams, Vice-Captain: John Campbell