MIT vs UNS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 League, Match 10

Middlesex Titans (MIT) will square off against the United Stars (UNS) in the 10th match of the Jamaica T10, 2022 at the Sabina Park in Kingston on Sunday.

The two teams have had a similar journey in this tournament so far. The Middlesex Titans have lost two of their three matches, while the United Stars have also lost two of their three games in the ongoing tournament.

The United Stars were defeated by the Surrey Royals by 12 runs in their first match, while the Middlesex Titans were beaten by the Surrey Kings by five runs. A thrilling match awaits on Sunday, with both sides eager for a win.

MIT vs UNS Probable Playing 11 Today

MIT XI

Krishmar Santokie (c), Wayne Davis, Oshane Walters, Brian Buchanan, Sherdon Allen, Tristan Coleman (wk), Errol Thomas, Albert Gopie, Jamaine Morgan, Chevonie Grant, Jamie Merchant

UNS XI

John Campbell (c), Sykiane Wilson, Alwyn Williams, Andel Gordon, Anthony Walters (wk), Sashane Anderson, Michael Thompson, Damani Sewell, Ojay Shields, Shaquille Greenwood, Amoi Campbell

Match Details

MIT vs UNS, Jamaica T10 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: 24th April, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sabina Park in Kingston looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient when playing their shots. Anything above 100 runs could be a par score.

Today’s MIT vs UNS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Anthony Walters: Walters has not upheld expectations so far, scoring 50 runs in three games. However, he is a dependable wicketkeeper-batter who can prove to be valuable to his side.

Batters

John Campbell: Campbell is an aggressive batter who is currently the tournament's second-highest run-getter. He has scored 96 runs in his last three games at an average of 32. He is a must-have in your MIT vs UNS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Alwyn Williams: Williams has been a consistent performer for his team. He has scored 96 runs at an average of 30.66 in three games and has also picked up two wickets. This makes him a valuable pick for your MIT vs UNS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Michael Thompson: Thompson is the leading wicket-taker for his team. He has had six scalps in just four games in the competition so far, and could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in MIT vs UNS Dream11 prediction team

Tristan Coleman (MIT) – 86 points.

Andel Gordon (UNS) – 76 points.

Oshane Walters (MIT) – 89 points.

Important stats for MIT vs UNS Dream11 prediction team

Alwyn Williams: 93 runs in three games; batting average: 30.66

John Campbell: 96 runs in three games; batting average: 32.00

Krishmar Santokie: Four wickets in three games; bowling average: 14.75

MIT vs UNS Dream11 Prediction Today

MIT vs UNS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anthony Walters, John Campbell, Sykiane Wilson, Wayne Davis, Jamie Merchant, Alwyn Williams, Andel Gordon, Oshane Walters, Krishmar Santokie, Ojay Shields, Michael Thompson

Captain: Alwyn Williams, Vice-Captain: Jamie Merchant

MIT vs UNS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tristan Coleman, John Campbell, Amoi Campbell, Wayne Davis, Jamie Merchant, Alwyn Williams, Oshane Walters, Krishmar Santokie, Ojay Shields, Michael Thompson, T Daley

Captain: Alwyn Williams, Vice-Captain: John Campbell

