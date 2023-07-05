MIT vs UNS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 2023, Match 21

The Middlesex Titans (MIT) will square off against the Middlesex United Stars (UNS) in the 21st match of the Jamaica T10 2023 at Sabina Park in Kingston on Wednesday, July 5. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MIT vs UNS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Middlesex Titans have played six matches in the tournament so far, having won three and losing as many. They are currently in third position in the points table. The Middlesex United Stars, on the other hand, have lost four of their six matches and are currently stranded in second last position.

The two teams will be desperately looking for a win to improve their respective positions in the points table.

MIT vs UNS Match Details

The 21st match of the Jamaica T10 League 2023 will be played on July 5 at Sabina Park in Kingston. The match will commence at 9.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MIT vs UNS, Match 21, Jamaica T10 League 2023

Date and Time: July 5, 2023, Wednesday; 9.30 pm IST.

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

MIT vs UNS Probable Playing XIs

MIT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MIT Probable Playing XI

W Davis (wk), J Chisholm, R Ingram, D Bryce, R Raymond, A Gopie, M Bedward, C Lamont, A Gordon, C Brooks, and R Pottinger.

UNS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

UNS Probable Playing XI

S Anderson, J Williams, S Wilson, G Wray, R Francis, V Griffiths, A Campbell, D Sewell, S Pryce, R Henry, and J Morgan.

MIT vs UNS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - W Davis

W Davis is a good attacking batter who can score quick runs at the top. He is one of the best choices from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Batter - S Wilson

S Silson has been in good form in this tournament. He is consistent enough to give you points in every match and will be a very good pick for this match.

All-rounder - D Sewell

D Sewell has been doing a great job in the tournament with the ball. He can also contribute with the bat when necessary, making him a brilliant pick for the match.

Bowler - C Lamont

C Lamont has been in brilliant form with the ball in this tournament. He is picking up regular wickets, making him a prime pick from this section.

MIT vs UNS match captain and vice-captain choices

D Sewell

D Sewell's bowling form this tournament makes him a prime choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

C Lamont

Lamont has been picking up wickets regularly and that allows you a chance to get a lot of fantasy points if you choose him as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-Picks for MIT vs UNS, Match 21

W Davis

S Wilson

D Sewell

S Pryce

C Lamont

MIT vs UNS Match Expert Tips

The pitch at Sabina Park will favour the pacers who can hit the deck. So, faster bowlers and all-round power-hitters will be good picks for the match.

MIT vs UNS Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head Team

MIT vs UNS Dream11 Prediction, Match 14, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: S Anderson, W Davis

Batters: A Campbell, S Wilson, R Ingram

All-rounders: D Sewell, S Pryce

Bowlers: C Lamont, A Gordon, J Morgan, R Henry

MIT vs UNS Dream11 Prediction, Grand League Team

MIT vs UNS Dream11 Prediction, Match 14, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: S Anderson, W Davis

Batters: A Campbell, S Wilson, R Ingram

All-rounders: D Sewell, S Pryce

Bowlers: C Lamont, A Gordon, J Morgan, R Henry

