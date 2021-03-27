MIZ-W vs ODS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's Senior One-Day Trophy Match - Mar 28, 2021

Mizoram Women will take on Odisha Women in the pre-quarter-finals of the Women's Senior One-Day Trophy at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday.

Mizoram Women have been in solid form in the Women's Senior One-Day Trophy, finishing atop the standings in the Plate Division. They have won five of their six games, with their only loss coming against Bihar Women in their last outing. Mizoram Women will be hoping to return to winning ways on Sunday.

Odisha Women have also been in top form in the Women's Senior One-Day Trophy. Since losing their first match against Jharkhand Women, they have won four in a row, finishing second in Elite Group A. Odisha Women will be eager to extend their winning run when they face Mizoram Women in a Women's Senior One-Day Trophy pre-quarter-final clash on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Mizoram Women: Lalnun Sangi Ngurte, Lal Hmangaih Sangi, C Lal Muan Puii, Ruchita Dattatray Buley, Prajakta Pramod Shirwadkar, Apurwa Lalu Ram Bhardwaj, Ram Chhuan Lalthanpuia Sang, Lal Rin Fela, Thelma Laltanpuia Laldinthari, K Lal Rin Awmi, Lal Lawmawmi Ralte, Lal Rem Ruati, Ram Eng Mawii, Julie Malsawm Tluangi, Lal Hriat Puii, Lal Rin Mawii, P C Van Sangzuali, Vanlal Siam Leni, Lal Muan Puii, Ngaih Luai Pari

Odisha Women: D Janaki Chandra Reddy, Tanmayee Manas Behera, Anjali Hareram Singh, Pragyan Paramita Maheswar Mohanty, Mohanty Rasmita Basanta Chinhara, Rameswari Dina Naik, Rani Samay Tudu Tdu, Louisa Santosh Dash, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Banalata Balaram Mallick Mallick, Sarita Meher, Sujata Kailash Chandra Mallik, Barasarani Sanatan Singh, Sangeeta Kaleswar Khadia Khadia, Rajashree Gunanidhi Swain Swain, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Madhusmita Behera, Kajal Hemanta Jena, Madhuri Mehta, Subhra Nirjharini Swain, Taranna Dharmendra Pradhan, Rasanara Kephatulla Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

Mizoram Women: Prajakta Shirwadkar (wk), Omami, P C Vansangzuali, Julie Tluangi, Ruchita Buley, MP Singson, Apurwa Bhardwaj (c), Lalrinfela, Irene, Puipuii, Ramengmawii

Odisha Women: Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena, Sarita Meher, Anjali Singh, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Pragyan Mohanty (wk), Madhusmita Behera (c), Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rasanara Parwin, Sujata Mallik, Rameswari Naik

Match Details

Match: Mizoram Women vs Odisha Women

Date & Time: March 28th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot is usually a good one to bat on. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. While the fast bowlers may get some movement early on, the spinners will also come into play as the game progresses.

Women's Senior One-Day Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MIZ-W vs ODS-W)

Dream11 Team for Mizoram Women vs Odisha Women - Women's Senior One-Day Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prajakta Shirwadkar, Anjali Singh, Madhuri Mehta, P C Vansangzuali, Madhusmita Behera, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Apurwa Bhardwaj, Ruchita Buley, Rameswari Naik, Sujata Mallik, Irene

Captain: Madhusmita Behera. Vice-captain: Ruchita Buley

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pragyan Mohanty, Anjali Singh, Madhuri Mehta, Omami, Madhusmita Behera, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Apurwa Bhardwaj, Ruchita Buley, Rameswari Naik, Sujata Mallik, Ramengmawii

Captain: Madhuri Mehta. Vice-captain: Apurwa Bhardwaj