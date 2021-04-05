MK vs BOG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS T10, Milan – April 5th, 2021

Match 3 of ECS T10 Milan will see Milan Kingsgrove lock horns with Bogliasco at Milan Cricket Ground on Monday. Milan Kingsgrove have won the Italian Championship four times and will start the encounter as clear favorites.

Former skipper Tharindu Niman Fernando has opted out of the season due to undisclosed reasons. Joy Perera, the leading run-scorer in T20Is for the Italy National Team, will take charge of the team.

Bogliasco will make their ECS debut on Monday when they meet the Milan-based club. They will fancy their chances in the tournament and give their opponents a run for their money. Italian international cricketer Madupa Fernando will lead the team in the ongoing edition of the league.

The club has a fully balanced batting and bowling unit, including a few international stars, which boosts their chances of ending high after the league phase.

Squads to choose from

Milan Kingsgrove

Rajeewa Balasuriya, Joy Perera, Ali Usman, Ahmad Raza, Michele Batista, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando, Sadeeth Varadharajah, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Ranhalug Arney Nisal, Dinuka Samarawickrama, Nimna Pauththuwadura, Dian De silva, Dinesh Dissanayaka, Keerthi Fernando Warnakulasuriya, Ganesh Puri, Waqar Tauqeer, Lahiru Vithanage, Lasitha Vithanage, Shaveen Bandara, Kamal Kariyawasam, Ahmed Muhammad, Anton Rodrigo

Bogliasco

Asanka Wijalamage, Amila Viraj, Duminda, Dunishka Polpitiya, Lasidu Kavinda, Nishantha Fernando, Rusith Gayan, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Upul Nandana, Dumindu Nissanka, Madupa Fernando, Niranga Malameege, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Rallph Fernando, Suranga Pethum, Roshan Weerasinghe, Supun Tharanga, Manoj Tharaka, Rishan Kavinda, Sachin Tharuka Thamel

Probable Playing XIs

Milan Kingsgrove

Joy Perera (c), Ahmad Raza, Dinuka Samarawickrama, Nimna Pauththuwadura, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Sadeeth Varadharajah (wk), Michele Batista, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Deshan Fernando, Shaveen Bandara, Ali Usman

Bogliasco

Sachin Tharuka, Upul Nandana, Supun Tharanga, Rishan Kavinda (wk), Madupa Fernando (c), Niranga Fernando, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Rusith Gayan, Dunishka Polpitiya, Lasidu Kavinda Malameege, Amila Viraj

Match Details

Match: Milan Kingsgrove vs Bogliasco, Match 3

Date and Time: April 5, 2021. 5.00 PM

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

A flat batting track awaits the two sides at Kinrara Academy Oval. The batsmen will look to make merry with the dimensions of the ground in their favor, while the bowlers should get some help as the pitch is likely to slow down a bit.

Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions upon winning the toss.

MK vs BOG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MK vs BOG Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin Tharuka, Rishan Kavinda, Dinuka Samarawickrama, Lasidu Kavinda Malameege, Ali Usman, Amila Viraj, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Joy Perera, Shaveen Bandara, Madupa Fernando

Captain: Ali Usman, Vice-captain: Amila Viraj

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachin Tharuka, Rishan Kavinda, Sadeeth Varadharajah, Dinuka Samarawickrama, Lasidu Kavinda Malameege, Upul Nandana, Amila Viraj, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Joy Perera, Madupa Fernando, Deshan Fernando

Captain: Upul Nandana, Vice-captain: Rishan Kavinda