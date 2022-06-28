MK vs CNU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Milan, Match 6

Milan Kingsgrove (MK) will take on Cantu (CNU) in the sixth match of the ECS T10 Milan on Tuesday at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan.

Both teams will be playing their sixth match of the tournament and Milan Kingsgrove and Cantu were among the top teams in last season's ECS T10 Milan. Both teams have quality players who can help their respective teams win the match.

Cantu will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Milan Kingsgrove is a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Milan Kingsgrove.

MK vs CNU Probable Playing XI

MK Playing XI

H Wass (wk), H Bellanthuda, A Malik, J Perera, D Samarawickrama, A Raza Amjad, T Nimantha, D Samarawickrama, G Puri, A Amiri, N De Silva

CNU Playing XI

A Nawaiz (wk), Q Muhammad-I, G Ali, S Waseem, S Ullah-II, N Muammad, K Shawaiz, A Akhtar, H Habib, M Fahad, A Muhammad

Match Details

MK vs CNU, ECS T10 Milan, Match 6

Date and Time: June 28, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

MK vs CNU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Wass, who has played exceptionally well in the last ECS tournament, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. A Nawaiz is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Batters

H Bellanthuda and A Malik are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Q Muhammad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

N Muhammad and J Perera are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Dinu Samarawickrama is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Habib and G Puri. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. Dinesh Samarawickrama is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in MK vs CNU Dream11 prediction team

Dinu Samarawickrama (MK)

H Bellanthuda (MK)

N Muhammad (CNU)

Milan Kingsgrove vs Cantu Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Milan)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: H Wass, A Nawaiz, H Bellanthuda, A Malik, Q Muhammad, J Perera, Dinu Samarawickrama, N Muhammad, Dinesh Samarawickrama, G Puri, H Habib

Captain: Dinu Samarawickrama Vice Captain: H Bellanthuda

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: H Wass, A Nawaiz, H Bellanthuda, A Malik, Q Muhammad, K Shawaiz, Dinu Samarawickrama, N Muhammad, M Fahad, G Puri, H Habib

Captain: Dinu Samarawickrama Vice Captain: N Muhammad

