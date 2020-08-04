MKCC vs ECC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malmo Match - Aug 4th, 2020

The second ECS T10 Malmo game of the day pits the Malmo Kings against Evergreen CC in Malmo.

Evergreen CC didn't have the best of starts to the tournament with a loss to Karlskrona. On the other hand, Malmo Kings have two points in two games with some of their players putting up eye-catching performances as well.

Although the Kings enter this game as the clear favourites, Evergreen cannot be written off with a good bowling attack in their ranks. With two crucial points on offer, we should be in for a cracking encounter.

Squads to choose from

Malmo Kings Cricket Club

Bilal Shirzad, Chaudhary Tahir Hussain, Zain Muzaffar, Akarmuddin Shirzad, Jahandad Mushtaq, Zahidullah Sahak, Sedik Sahak, Mohammad Tariq Safi, Shahid Aslam, Pasal J Mohammad, MD Nizamur Rahshid, Maiwand Yosefzai, Ehtishamun Nabi, Ahmad Amir, Zahid Aslam, Khaled Safi and Rahim Safi.

Evergreen Cricket Club

Rizwan Shah, Umar Nawaz, Tauqeer Ahmed, Shahid Sarwar, ZahidKaini, Zia Ul Haq, Waqar Khan, Raja Ilyas, Mehraan Khan, Irfan Mian, Aftab Mohammad, Ahmer Ali, Arsalan Ali, Asif Kalyal, Nazar Mohammad, Wahidullah Mohammadullah, Saqib Latif, Waqas Ali, theRaees Ahmad and Shamraiz Iqbal.

Predicted Playing XIs

Malmo Kings Cricket Club

P Mohammad, J Mushtaq, M Safi, C Hussain, S Aslam, Z Muzaffar, A Shirzad, Z Sahak, S Sahak, M Yosefz and B Shirzad

Evergreen Cricket Club

A Ali, N Mohammad, W Mohammadullah, S Latif, T Ahmed, R Ahmed, I Mian, A Mohammad, A Kalyal, U Nawaz and Z Kaini

Match Details

Match: Malmo Kings Cricket Club vs Evergreen Cricket Club

Date: 4th August 2020, at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet, Malmo

Pitch Report

The pitch in Malmo is slightly on the slower side, with the batsmen unable to get going from the word go. With variable bounce coming into play as well, the batsmen are in for a tough time in this game. Both teams would ideally look to bat first with the conditions unlikely to change much during the game.

ECS T10 Malmo Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MKCC vs ECC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Tariq Safi, N Mohammad, Z Sahak, A Ali, T Ahmed, P Mohammed, A Kalyal, I Mian, S Sahak, C Tahir Hussain and U Nawaz

Captain: P Mohammed, Vice-Captain: I Mian

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Shirzad, N Mohammad, Z Sahak, M Yosefzai, T Ahmed, P Mohammed, A Kalyal, I Mian, S Sahak, C Tahir Hussain and U Nawaz

Captain: P Mohammed, Vice-Captain: T Ahmed