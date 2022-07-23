MKP vs PAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup 2022 Match 11

MR KB Putrajaya (MKP) will take on the PAK Eagles (PAE) in match 11 of the MCA T20 Cup 2022 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Both teams have played only one game in this tournament so far and both teams started with a loss. MR KB Putrajaya failed to chase down 116 against Active and they lost by 12 runs. Meanwhile, the PAK Eagles were thrashed by 10 wickets as they failed to defend 124 against Sticky Wicket.

MKP vs PAE Probable Playing 11 today

MR KB Putrajaya: Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Amjad Aman, Aamir Sohail khan, Azhar Abbas, Shahnisha Hussain, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Said Ismail Khan, Muhammad Daud, Dhivendran Mogan, Muhammad Rahman, Muhammad Faiq Abu Bakar

PAK Eagles: Malik Anas Mehmood (wk & c), Devin Harendra Sehar, Ahmad Faiz, Rizwan Haider, Akbar Ali, Inam Muhammad, Talha Rafiq, Arif Ullah, Muhammad Gulraiz, Farrukh Sheraz, Fitri Sham

Match Details

Match: MKP vs PAE

Date & Time: July 23, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The track at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, the bowlers will have something in it for them as well. Only two games have seen scores in excess of 170 so far in this tournament.

Today’s MKP vs PAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Malik Anas Mehmood looked good in the last game against Sticky Wicket as he scored 40 in a knock that included three fours and two sixes.

Batters

Amjad Aman can get substantial runs at the top of the order and he can also chip in with the ball if required.

All-rounders

Shahnisha Hussain was superb with the ball in the game against Active as he returned with figures of 3/12 from four overs. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Bowlers

Fitri Sham has played 28 T20Is for Malaysia and he has taken 26 wickets at an economy rate of 6.97.

Top 5 best players to pick in MKP vs PAE Dream11 Prediction Team

Shahnisha Hussain (MKP): 115 points

Dhivendran Mogan (MKP): 68 points

Malik Anas Mehmood (PAE): 55 points

Amjad Aman (MKP): 34 points

Fitri Sham (PAE): 9 points

Important stats for MKP vs PAE Dream11 Prediction Team

Shahnisha Hussain: 12 runs and three wickets

Dhivendran Mogan: 16 runs and one wicket

Malik Anas Mehmood: 40 runs

MKP vs PAE Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for MR KB Putrajaya vs PAK Eagles - MCA T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Malik Anas Mehmood, Ahmad Faiz, Rizwan Haider, Amjad Aman, Aamir Sohail khan, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Muhammad Gulraiz, Shahnisha Hussain, Dhivendran Mogan, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Rahman

Captain: Shahnisha Hussain Vice-captain: Fitri Sham

Dream11 Team for MR KB Putrajaya vs PAK Eagles - MCA T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ainool Haqqiem, Malik Anas Mehmood, Ahmad Faiz, Rizwan Haider, Amjad Aman, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Muhammad Gulraiz, Shahnisha Hussain, Dhivendran Mogan, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Faiq Abu Bakar

Captain: Dhivendran Mogan Vice-captain: Ahmad Faiz

