MKP vs STW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for MCA T20 League, Match 19

MR KB Putrajaya will be up against Sticky Wicket in the 19th match of the MCA T20 tournament at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Sunday.

Sticky Wicket have won as many as two matches and are comfortably placed at the top of the Group C points table. MR KB Putrajaya, on the other hand, have lost two in two and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group C points table.

MKP vs STW Probable Playing 11 Today

MKP XI

Shahnisha Hussain (C), Said Ismail Khan, Ainool Haqqiem (WK), Syed Azhar Abbas, Amir Sohail Khan, Khizar Hayat Durani, Dhivendran Mogan, Amjad Aman, Muhammad Rahman, Muhammad Daud, Muhammad Faiq Abu Bakar

STW XI

Neville Liyanage (C), Sidharth Karthik (WK), Saifullah Malik, Sharvin Muniyandy, Harinderjit Singh, Sharveen Surendran, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Siddharth Neelakantan, Xavier Thuraiappah, Aimal Khan, Wahib Zada.

Match Details

MKP vs STW, MCA T20 League, Match 19

Date and Time: 31st July 2022, 07:00 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval is bowler-friendly. The bowlers can dominate the match while the batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 91 runs.

Today’s MKP vs STW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sidharth Karthik: Karthik has been excellent behind the stumps. He has managed to score 69 runs in two matches at a strike-rate of 102.99

Batters

Saifullah Malik: Though placed in the batters section, Malik is a quality all-rounder who can contribute points from both ends. He accumulated 63 runs while picking up one crucial wicket in the last match.

Wahib Zada: Zada is another such player who is placed in the batters section but has been contributing with the ball too. He has scored 15 runs while scalping one wicket with an economy of 4.75 in two matches.

All-rounders

Shahnisha Hussain: Hussain has been amazing with the ball so far, taking six wickets at an astonishing economy of 3.71. He has not been in very good touch with the bat, scoring only 12 runs in two matches. However, he has the ability to better those records.

Shivnarin Rajaratnam: Shivnarin scalped four wickets in the last match at an economy of 5.22.

Bowlers

Neville Liyanage: Neville has been in a good form with the ball, scalping three wickets in two matches with an economy of 3.86. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Dhivendran Mogan: Mogan is although a bowler, but can also swing his bat when required. He has taken one wicket in one match at an economy of 5.00 and has also scored 16 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in MKP vs STW Dream11 prediction team

Shahnisha Hussain (MKP) – 230 points

Sidharth Karthik (STW) – 137 points

Shivnarin Rajaratnam (STW) – 134 points

Neville Liyanage (STW) – 130 points

Saifullah Malik (STW) – 127 points

Important Stats for MKP vs STW Dream11 prediction team

Shahnisha Hussain: 6 wickets in 2 matches; ER – 3.71

Sidharth Karthik: 69 runs in 2 matches; SR – 102.99

Shivnarin Rajaratnam: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER – 5.22

Neville Liyanage: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER – 3.86

Saifullah Malik: 63 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR – 114.55 & ER - 5.75

MKP vs STW Dream11 Prediction Today

MKP vs STW Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harinderjit Singh, Wahib Zada, Said Ismail Khan, Hosnain Abbas Shah, Yoosuf Azyan Farhath, Amir Sohail Khan, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Shahnisha Hussain, Neville Liyanage, Sharveen Surendran, Muhammad Muqri Jafri

Captain: Shivnarin Rajaratnam. Vice-captain: Shahnisha Hussain.

MKP vs STW Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ainool Haqqiem, Shankar Sathish, Wahib Zada, Said Ismail Khan, Amir Sohail Khan, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Shahnisha Hussain, Dawood Shah, Neville Liyanage, Sharveen Surendran, Muhammad Faiq Abu Bakar

Captain: Shahnisha Hussain. Vice-captain: Wahib Zada.

