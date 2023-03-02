The 14th match of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier will see Malaysia Under 19 (ML-U19) squaring off against Hong Kong Under 19 (HK-U19) at the Malek Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, March 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ML-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Malaysia Under 19 have secured a victory in one of their last three matches. Hong Kong Under 19, too, have the same number of victories in three appearances.

Hong Kong Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Malaysia Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ML-U19 vs HK-U19 Match Details

The 14th match of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier will be played on March 2 at the Malek Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ML-U19 vs HK-U19, Match 14

Date and Time: 2nd March 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Malek Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi is a batting paradise, where fans may see a lot of runs. Bowlers who bowl in the right areas will be able to take some wickets. Spinners may come in handy. The last match played on this pitch was Malaysia Under 19 and Nepal Under 19, where a total of 145 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

ML-U19 vs HK-U19 Form Guide

ML-U19 - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

HK-U19 - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

ML-U19 vs HK-U19 Probable Playing XI

ML-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Hairil Harisan (wk), Muhammad Azri Azhar Amaluz Zaman, Muhammad Bahrin, Mohammad Hariz-Afnan Sulhie, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Akram Malek, Haziq Haiqal-Bin-Idris, Hamzah Bin-Panggi, Siddharth Neelkantan, Syahir Syamael, Mohd-Faiz Fitri-Yusoff

HK-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Aarez Dar, Ansh Doshi (wk), Ahan Trivedi (c), Darsh Vora, Abdul Samad, Danny Mapp, Aliyaan Zahir, Mudassar Khan, Paraspreet Singh, Parth Bhagwat, Shiv Mathur

ML-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Hairal

M Hairal is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Doshi is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Rajaratnam

S Rajaratnam and P Bhagwat are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Azri has played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Malek

A Zahir and A Malek are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Karthik is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Mapp

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Singh and D Mapp. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Syamael is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ML-U19 vs HK-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

A Malek

A Malek will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 84 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last three matches.

S Rajaratnam

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Rajaratnam as he will bowl in the death overs and bat in the middle order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 5 wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for ML-U19 vs HK-U19, Match 14

A Malek

S Rajaratnam

M Azri

P Bhagwat

S Karthik

Malaysia Under 19 vs Hong Kong Under 19 Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysia Under 19 vs Hong Kong Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Hairal

Batters: M Azri, P Bhagwat, J Botfield, S Rajaratnam

All-rounders: A Malek, A Zahir, S Karthik

Bowlers: D Mapp, P Singh, S Syamael

Malaysia Under 19 vs Hong Kong Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Hairal

Batters: M Azri, P Bhagwat, J Botfield, S Rajaratnam, S Mathur

All-rounders: A Malek

Bowlers: D Mapp, P Singh, S Syamael, A Trivedi

