ML-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Commonwealth Games Women's T20 Qualifier, Match 1

Malaysia Women will face Bangladesh Women in Match 1 of the Commonwealth Games Women's T20 Qualifier at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

The Malaysian side squared off against Sri Lanka Women in their only warm-up match. Lanka side scored 166/7 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, the hosts could only score 82 runs for the loss of seven wickets and lost the match by 84 runs.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Women won their warm-up encounter against Scotland Women. They scored 148/5 from 20 overs and later restricted the Scottish side to 136/7. The former side won the game by 12 runs and will be riding high on momentum.

ML-W vs BD-W Probable Playing 11

ML-W

Wan Julia (wk), Winifred Duraisingam (c), Yusrina Yakop, Mahirah Ismail, Sasha Azmi, Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah, Arianna Natsya, Intan Jamahidaya, Nur Natsya Nazira

BD-W

Nigar Sultana (c), Shamima Sultana(wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Mushida Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun.

Match Details

Match: Malaysia Women vs Bangladesh Women

Date and Time: 18th January 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch in Kuala Lumpur is a good one to bat on early during the game, with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Bowlers can excel throughout the match and will pick up plenty of wickets.

With the wicket expected to slow down as the match progresses, both captains will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today’s ML-W vs BD-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Shamima Sultana: The Bangladesh keeper scored 30 runs off 27 balls at a strike rate of 111.11 during her side's warm-up match against Scotland. She is expected to contribute with the bat and can pick up a few points from behind the stumps.

Batter

Fargana Hoque: Bangladesh batter Fargana amassed 27 runs off 28 balls against Scotland Women. She will hold the key for the side in the middle order and is likely to provide Bangladesh Women with stability in the middle order.

All-Rounder

Mas Elysa: The Malaysian all-rounder was the only bright prospect for the nation during the warm-up match against Sri Lanka Women. Max picked up a wicket for 27 runs from her four-overs spell. She also scored 32 runs for her side a couple of days back.

Bowler

Fahima Khatun: The Bangladeshi leg-spinner picked up a wicket for 15 runs from a couple of overs when they took on Scotland Women in a warm-up match. She is expected to spin the web against a weak Malaysian batting lineup.

Important stats for ML-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team

Nigar Sultana - 30 off 26 vs Scotland Women

Sobhana Mostary - 25 off 13 vs Scotland Women

Rumana Ahmed - 3/18 vs Scotland Women

Mas Elysa - 32 off 30 & 1/27 vs Sri Lanka Women

Salma Khatun- 1/20 vs Scotland Women

ML-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Commonwealth Games Women's T20 Qualifier)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nigar Sultana, Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Mahirah Ismail, Elsa Hunter, Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Mas Elysa, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Arianna Natsya.

Captain: Nigar Sultana; | Vice-Captain: Rumana Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nigar Sultana, Wan Julia, Fargana Hoque, Mahirah Ismail, Yusrina Yakop, Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed, Mas Elysa, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Intan Jamahidaya.

Captain: Jahanara Alam; | Vice-Captain: Mas Elysa

Edited by Diptanil Roy