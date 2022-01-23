ML-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Qualifier 2022, Match 9

Malaysia will take on Kenya in the ninth match of the Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Qualifier 2022 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The game is a dead rubber, as both teams are out of contention of the knockouts. Despite having home advantage, Malaysia have been woeful, losing all their three games so far to remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Meanwhile, Kenya have also had a terrible campaign, having also lost all their three games. Both teams will now look to end their campaign on a winning note.

ML-W vs KEN-W Probable Playing XIs

ML-W XI

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia (wk), Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah, Arianna Natsya, Intan Jamahidaya, Wan Nor Zulaika Sofe, Dhanusri Muhunan, Sasha Azmi, Nik Nur Atiela, Nur Dania Syuhada.

KEN-W XI

Queentor Abel, Veronica Abuga, Margaret Ngoche (c), Sarah Wetoto, Sharon Juma (wk), Mary Mwangi, Jane Otieno, Esther Wachira, Mercyline Ochieng, Lavendah Idambo, Flavia Odhiambo.

Match Details

Match: ML-W vs KEN-W, Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Qualifier 2022, Match 9.

Date and Time: 23rd January, 2022; 10:45 AM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The track is known to be a batting-friendly one, but batters have struggled this season. In fact, the 150-run mark has been breached only twice in the last eight games.

Today’s ML-W vs KEN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

W Julia is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy team. She can score handy runs in the middle order.

Batters

E Wachira will hope to provide a confident start in the top order for Kenya in this game.

All-rounders

Q Abel has done a great job with both bat and ball. She has scored 50 runs, and has also picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.5. She’s a solid option as a multiplier pick.

Meanwhile, W Duraisingam has been the best player for Malaysia in this competition. She has scored 76 runs in three games at an average of 38. She has also picked up a wicket.

Bowlers

Despite being listed as a bowler, S Wetoto has done a fine job as both batter and bowler. She has amassed 57 runs in three games at an average of 28.5, and has also picked up a wicket.

Five best players to pick in ML-W vs KEN-W Dream11 prediction team

Q Abel (KEN-W) – 176 points.

W Duraisingam (ML-W) – 120 points.

M Elysa (ML-W) – 119 points.

S Wetoto (KEN-W) – 115 points.

A Natsya (ML-W) – 114 points.

Key stats for ML-W vs KEN-W Dream11 prediction team

Q Abel: 50 runs and 3 wickets.

W Duraisingam: 76 runs and 1 wicket.

M Elysa: 26 runs and 2 wickets.

S Wetoto: 57 runs and 1 wicket.

A Natsya: 12 runs and 3 wickets.

ML-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Prediction Today

ML-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Julia, E Wachira, V Abuga, S Azmi, Q Abel, W Duraisingam, M Elysa, S Wetoto, A Natsya, M Ochieng, N Nur Atiela.

Captain: Q Abel. Vice-Captain: W Duraisingam.

ML-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Julia, S Juma, E Wachira, V Abuga, S Azmi, Q Abel, W Duraisingam, M Elysa, S Wetoto, A Natsya, M Ochieng.

Captain: M Elysa. Vice-Captain: S Wetoto.

Edited by Bhargav