ML-W vs MY-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI, Player Stats and Pitch Report for SEA Games Women's T20, Match 8

The Malaysia Women (ML-W) will take on the Myanmar Women (MY-W) in the eighth game of the SEA Games Women's T20 at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh on Sunday, May 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ML-W vs MY-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Malaysia Women suffered an easy loss in their first clash with the Thailand Women. However, they bounced back strongly and triumphed over the Philippines in their second encounter.

Meanwhile, the Myanmar Women got off to a flying start in the tournament, defeating the Philippines Women by six wickets. They will look to extend their winning streak in upcoming games.

ML-W vs MY-W Match Details

The eighth match of the SEA Games Women's T20 will be played on May 14 at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh. The game is set to commence at 10.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ML-W vs MY-W, Match 8

Date and Time: May 14, 2023, 10.00 am IST

Venue: AZ Group Cricket Oval, Phnom Penh

ML-W vs MY-W, Pitch Report

The track at AZ Group Cricket Oval is bowler-friendly, and the spinners played brilliantly and are set to make money once again. The Pacers could also witness some movement with the new ball.

ML-W vs MY-W Probable Playing XI

ML-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Wan Julia (wk), Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati lsmail, Ainna Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada, and Nik Nur Atiela.

MY-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Zar Win (c), Lin Htun, Khin Myat, Htet Aung, May San, Theint Soe, Zon Lin, Zin Kyaw, Thae Thae Aung, Thae PO (wk), and Wa Nadi.

ML-W vs MY-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Zar Win

Zar Win bats at the top of the order for the Myanmar Women and she has the ability to hit the ball hard. Moreover, she is very good behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Khin Min Myat

Khin Min Myat did not bat in the last game but she bowled three overs and conceded just two runs. Given her bowling abilities and knack to bat well, she is a must-have in today's game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Winifred Duraisingam

Winifred Duraisingam bowled well against the Philippines Women in the previous game, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 2.57. She can also bat well.

Top Bowler Pick

Nur Dania

Nur Dania bowled nicely against Thailand Women in her previous game, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 1.50.

ML-W vs MY-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Thae Aung

Thae Aung is a fine choice for the captaincy role in today's outing. She took two wickets and was economical in the previous game against the Philippines Women. She is expected to do well with her all-round skills.

Wa Nadi

Nadi was sensational with the ball in hand against Philippines Women, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 3.25, and can have a big all-round impact in the game as well.

5 Must-Picks for ML-W vs MY-W, Match 8

Ainna Hashim

Jamahidaya Intan

Zon Lin

Thae Thae

Nur Arianna Natsya

ML-W vs MY-W match expert tips

Both teams have some good spinners and all-rounders. As so, they will be crucial, and they will be the ones to watch out for.

ML-W vs MY-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 8, Head-To-Head Team

ML-W vs MY-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Z Win

Batters: A Hamizah, K Min Myat, W Nadi

All-rounders: M Ismail, Winifred Duraisingam, L Htun, T Aung

Bowlers: A Eleesa, N Dania, T Po

ML-W vs MY-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 8, Grand Team

ML-W vs MY-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Z Win

Batters: A Hamizah, K Min Myat, W Nadi

All-rounders: M Ismail, Winifred Duraisingam, T Soe, T Aung

Bowlers: A Eleesa, N Dania, A Natsya

