ML-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier, Match 10

Malaysia Women (ML-W) will be up against Nepal Women (NP-W) in the 10th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday.

Malaysia Women have won just one out of their three ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier matches and are currently placed in third spot. They lost to Hong Kong Women by four wickets in their last outing. Nepal Women, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches and are currently second in the standings. They beat Kuwait Women convincingly by nine wickets in their last ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier match.

ML-W vs NP-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ML-W XI

Winifred Duraisingam (C), Mas Elysa, Wan Julia (WK), Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hashim, Yusrina Yaakop, Nur Arianna Natsya, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nik Nur Atiela, Noor Hayati Zakaria.

NP-W XI

Rubina Chhetry (C), Apsari Begam, Jyoti Pandey (WK), Indu Barma, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Karuna Bhandari, Sangita Rai, Saraswati Kumari, Sarita Magar, Sita Magar.

Match Details

ML-W vs NP-W, Match 10, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier

Date and Time: 26th November 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy generally favors the bowlers, with the batters having struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Chasing should be the preferred option as the last two out of the three matches have been won by the chasing teams. The average first-innings score in the last three matches played at the venue is 92 runs.

Today’s ML-W vs NP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Wan Julia: Julia has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Malaysia Women. She has scored 87 runs at a strike rate of 94.56 in three ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier matches.

Batters

Mahirah Izzati Ismail: Ismail is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. She has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.55 and also scored 18 runs in three outings.

Indu Barma: Barma has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 62 runs at a strike rate of close to 90. She is also the leading run-scorer for Nepal Women in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier.

All-rounders

Sita Magar: Magar has impressed everyone with her all-round performances in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier. She has scored 57 runs in addition to picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 3.50 in three matches.

Winifred Duraisingam: Duraisingam has scored 62 runs and also taken three wickets in three matches. She can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today.

Bowlers

Sangita Rai: Rai bowled pretty well in the only ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier match she played, scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 0.75. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Nur Arianna Natsya: Natsya has picked up two wickets in three matches. She can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in ML-W vs NP-W Dream11 prediction team

Sita Magar (NP-W) - 221 points

Winifred Duraisingam (ML-W) - 144 points

Wan Julia (ML-W) - 93 points

Mahirah Izzati Ismail (ML-W) - 89 points

Indu Barma (NP-W) - 70 points

Important Stats for ML-W vs NP-W Dream11 prediction team

Sita Magar: 57 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 77.02 and ER - 3.50

Winifred Duraisingam: 62 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 76.54 and ER - 6.00

Wan Julia: 87 runs in 3 matches; SR - 94..56

Mahirah Izzati Ismail: 18 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 60.00 and ER - 5.55

Indu Barma: 62 runs in 3 matches; SR - 89.85

ML-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wan Julia, Indu Barma, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Elsa Hunter, Rubina Chhetry, Sita Magar, Mas Elysa, Winifred Duraisingam, Noor Hayati Zakaria, Nik Nur Atiela, Sangita Rai.

Captain: Sita Magar. Vice-captain: Winifred Duraisingam.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wan Julia, Indu Barma, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Elsa Hunter, Sita Magar, Mas Elysa, Winifred Duraisingam, Kabita Kunwar, Nur Arianna Natsya, Noor Hayati Zakaria, Sangita Rai.

Captain: Sita Magar. Vice-captain: Winifred Duraisingam.

