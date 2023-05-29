ML-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Nepal Women tour of Malaysia, Match 1

The first game of the Nepal Women tour of Malaysia will see Malaysia (ML-W) square off against Nepal (NP-W) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Monday (May 29). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ML-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams will play their first game of the tournament. Malaysia will give their all to win the game, but Nepal are expected to prevai;

ML-W vs NP-W Match Details

The first game of the Nepal Women tour of Malaysia will be played on May 29 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi at 8:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ML-W vs NP-W, Match 1

Date and Time: May 29, 2023; 8:30 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second.

ML-W vs NP-W Form Guide

ML-W - Will be playing their first game

NP-W - Will be playing their first game

ML-W vs NP-W Probable Playing XIs

ML-W

No injury update

Winifred Duraisingam (C), Wan Julia (wk) , Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Yusrina Yaakop, Nur Arianna Natsya, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nik Nur Atiela, Noor Hayati Zakaria

NP-W

No injury update

Rubina Chhetry (C), Sita Rana Magar, Indu Barma, Kabita Joshi, Karuna Bhandari, Jyoti Pandey (wk), Saraswati Kumari, Kabita Kunwar, Apsari Begam, Sarita Magar, Sangita Rai

ML-W vs NP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Shrestha

Shrestha is the best wicketkeeper pick, as she bats in the top order and has a hood chance of scoring well. She's expected to play well here. W Julia is another good pick.

Batters

S Khadka

I Barma and Khadka are the two best batter picks. M Elysa played well in the last series, so she's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Rana Magar

Magar and A Hamizah are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. W Duraisingam is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Eleesa

The top bowler picks are S Kumari and A Eleesa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Rai is another good pick.

ML-W vs NP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Rana Magar

Magar bats in the top order and also bowls her quota of overs, making her a safe captaincy pick. She's expected to play a key role here.

W Duraisingam

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Duraisingam the captain or vice-captain, as she bats in the middle order and bowls at the death. You could also make her the captain of the grand league teams.

Five must-picks for ML-W vs NP-W, Match 1

A Hamizah

W Duraisingam

S Rana Magar

R Chhetry

S Kumari

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Shrestha

Batters: S Khadka, I Barma

All-rounders: S Rana Magar, A Hamizah, R Chhetry, W Duraisingam

Bowlers: S Rai, S Kumari, A Eleesa, N Dania

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Shrestha

Batters: S Khadka, I Barma

All-rounders: S Rana Magar, A Hamizah, R Chhetry, W Duraisingam, M Ismail, K Kunwar

Bowlers: S Kumari, A Eleesa

