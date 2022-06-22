ML-W vs OMN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 Group A Match

Malaysia Women (ML-W) will take on Oman Women (OMN-W) in a Group A game of the ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.
Malaysia have been in good form this tournament. They have two wins and one loss and are second in the points table Meanwhile, Oman have lost games, while one was washed out. They are at the bottom of the points table.
ML-W vs OMN-W Probable Playing XIs
Malaysia Women
Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia (wk), Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya, Jamahidaya Intan, Sasha Azmi, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela, Aisya Eleesa.
Oman Women
Vaishali Jesrani (c & wk), Fiza Javed, Sakshi Shetty, Priyanka Mendonca, Nayan Anil, Bhakti Shetty, Amanda Dcosta, Sameera Khan, Saya Channa, Nikhita Jagadish, Afida Afthab.
Match Details
Match: ML-W vs OMN-W.
Date & Time: June 22, 2022; 8 AM IST.
Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, spinners might get some assistance.
Today’s ML-W vs OMN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Wan Julia has looked good with the bat in this tournament. She has scored 51 runs in three innings.
Batters
Mas Elysa has had a big all-round impact. She has amassed 93 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 132.85. She has also taken three wickets.
All-rounders
Winifred Duraisingam is in top form with both bat and ball. She has accumulated 86 runs and has also taken two wickets.
Priyanka Mendonca, meanwhile, has contributed effectively all around. She has mustered 48 runs and has picked up three wickets too.
Bowlers
Nur Dania Syuhada is bowling well. She has taken three scalps at an economy rate of 3.77.
Five best players to pick in ML-W vs OMN-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Mas Elysa (ML-W): 230 points
Winifred Duraisingam (ML-W): 187 points
Priyanka Mendonca (OMN-W): 184 points
Nur Dania Syuhada (ML-W): 120 points
Bhakti Shetty (OMN-W): 103 points.
Key stats for ML-W vs OMN-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Mas Elysa: 93 runs & 3 wickets
Winifred Duraisingam: 86 runs & 2 wickets
Nur Dania Syuhada: 3 wickets
Priyanka Mendonca: 48 runs & 3 wickets
Bhakti Shetty: 48 runs & 1 wicket.
ML-W vs OMN-W Dream11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wan Julia, Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Sasha Azmi, Fiza Javed, Winifred Duraisingam, Saya Channa, Priyanka Mendonca, Nur Dania Syuhada, Aisya Eleesa, Bhakti Shetty.
Captain: Mas Elysa. Vice-captain: Priyanka Mendonca.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wan Julia, Sakshi Shetty, Mas Elysa, Sasha Azmi, Fiza Javed, Winifred Duraisingam, Saya Channa, Priyanka Mendonca, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela, Bhakti Shetty.
Captain: Winifred Duraisingam. Vice-captain: Bhakti Shetty.