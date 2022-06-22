ML-W vs OMN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 Group A Match

Malaysia Women (ML-W) will take on Oman Women (OMN-W) in a Group A game of the ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Malaysia have been in good form this tournament. They have two wins and one loss and are second in the points table Meanwhile, Oman have lost games, while one was washed out. They are at the bottom of the points table.

ML-W vs OMN-W Probable Playing XIs

Malaysia Women

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia (wk), Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya, Jamahidaya Intan, Sasha Azmi, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela, Aisya Eleesa.

Oman Women

Vaishali Jesrani (c & wk), Fiza Javed, Sakshi Shetty, Priyanka Mendonca, Nayan Anil, Bhakti Shetty, Amanda Dcosta, Sameera Khan, Saya Channa, Nikhita Jagadish, Afida Afthab.

Match Details

Match: ML-W vs OMN-W.

Date & Time: June 22, 2022; 8 AM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, spinners might get some assistance.

Today’s ML-W vs OMN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Wan Julia has looked good with the bat in this tournament. She has scored 51 runs in three innings.

Batters

Mas Elysa has had a big all-round impact. She has amassed 93 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 132.85. She has also taken three wickets.

All-rounders

Winifred Duraisingam is in top form with both bat and ball. She has accumulated 86 runs and has also taken two wickets.

Priyanka Mendonca, meanwhile, has contributed effectively all around. She has mustered 48 runs and has picked up three wickets too.

Bowlers

Nur Dania Syuhada is bowling well. She has taken three scalps at an economy rate of 3.77.

Five best players to pick in ML-W vs OMN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Mas Elysa (ML-W): 230 points

Winifred Duraisingam (ML-W): 187 points

Priyanka Mendonca (OMN-W): 184 points

Nur Dania Syuhada (ML-W): 120 points

Bhakti Shetty (OMN-W): 103 points.

Key stats for ML-W vs OMN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Mas Elysa: 93 runs & 3 wickets

Winifred Duraisingam: 86 runs & 2 wickets

Nur Dania Syuhada: 3 wickets

Priyanka Mendonca: 48 runs & 3 wickets

Bhakti Shetty: 48 runs & 1 wicket.

ML-W vs OMN-W Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Malaysia Women vs Oman Women - ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wan Julia, Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Sasha Azmi, Fiza Javed, Winifred Duraisingam, Saya Channa, Priyanka Mendonca, Nur Dania Syuhada, Aisya Eleesa, Bhakti Shetty.

Captain: Mas Elysa. Vice-captain: Priyanka Mendonca.

Dream11 Team for Malaysia Women vs Oman Women - ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wan Julia, Sakshi Shetty, Mas Elysa, Sasha Azmi, Fiza Javed, Winifred Duraisingam, Saya Channa, Priyanka Mendonca, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela, Bhakti Shetty.

Captain: Winifred Duraisingam. Vice-captain: Bhakti Shetty.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far