ML-W vs QAT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, 9th T20I

The 9th T20I match of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will see Malaysia Women (ML-W) squaring off against Qatar Women (QAT-W) at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok on Monday, May 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ML-W vs QAT-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Malaysia Women lost their first match againsg UAE Women by 9 wickets. UAE Women chased the target of 30 runs in just 4.3 overs. Meanwhile. Qatar Women faced a defeat in their first game against UAE Women by 163 runs.

These two teams have played two head-to-head matches. Malaysia Women have won both the matches.

ML-W vs QAT-W Match Details

The 9th T20I match of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will be played on May 12 at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ML-W vs QAT-W, 9th T20I match

Date and Time: 12th May 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Asian Institute of Technology Ground, Bangkok

Pitch Report

The pitch at Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Both the teams will depend upon bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match.

ML-W vs QAT-W Form Guide

ML-W - L

QAT-W - L

ML-W vs QAT-W Probable Playing XI

ML-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Wan Julia (wk), Aina Najwa, Elsa Hunter, Nazatul Hidayah Husna Razali, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Mas Elysa (c), Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Mahirah Ismail, Suabika Manivannan, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada

QAT-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Aysha (c), Shahreen Nawab, Christeena Jacob, Rizpha Bano (wk), Roheed Akhtar, Amna Abdulaziz, Sabeeja Adiyeri Panayan, Sudha Thapa, Angeline Mare, Hiral Agarwal, Khadija Imtiaz

ML-W vs QAT-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Bano

R Bano is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and smash a lot of runs. W Julia is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

E Hunter

E Hunter and K Ahmad are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. E Hunter will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. A Abdulaziz is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

M Elysa

Aysha and M Elysa are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. M Elysa will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. N Dania is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A Eleesa

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Thapa and A Eleesa. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. A Eleesa will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. H Agarwal is another good bowler for today's match.

ML-W vs QAT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

M Elysa

M Elysa was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

N Dania

N Dania is one of the most crucial picks from the Malaysia Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches.

5 Must-Picks for ML-W vs QAT-W, 9th T20I match

N Dania

Aysha

M Elysa

A Hamizah

S Nawab

Malaysia Women vs Qatar Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Malaysia Women vs Qatar Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Bano

Batters: E Hunter, K Ahmad, A Abdulaziz

All-rounders: Aysha, M Elysa, N Dania, S Nawab, A Hamizah

Bowlers: A Eleesa, S Thapa

Malaysia Women vs Qatar Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Bano

Batters: E Hunter

All-rounders: Aysha, M Elysa, N Dania, S Nawab, A Hamizah, M Ismail

Bowlers: A Eleesa, S Thapa, H Agarwal

