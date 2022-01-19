ML-W vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022, Match 4

Malaysia Women and Scotland Women will face off in the fourth match of the Commonwealth Games Women's T20 Qualifier 2022 at the Kinrara Academy Oval Stadium on Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia are coming off a loss against Bangladesh, and will look to win their first game in the competition. They are concerned about their batting, and would like to improve it after failing to score 50 runs in their tournament opener.

Meanwhile, Scotland are also coming off a loss, against Sri Lanka, and will look to win their first game in the competition.

ML-W vs SCO-W Probable Playing XIs

ML-W XI

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia (wk), Yusrina Yaakop, Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Nur Natasya Nazira, Nik Nur Atiela, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nik Nur Atiela, Nur Dania Syuhada.

SC-W XI

Sarah Bryce(wk), Ellen Watson, Kathryn Bryce (c), Katie McGill, Ailsa Aitken, Rachel Slater, Katherne Fraser, Hannah Rainey, Abtaha Maqsood, Lorna Jack.

Match Details

Match: ML-W vs SC-W, U19 World Cup 2022, Match 4.

Date and Time: 19th January 2022; 10:45 AM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval Stadium, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval is a balanced one, and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The wicket is expected to slow down as the match progresses. Spinners should come into play, and might enjoy bowling here. Anything above 120 could be a par score.

Today's ML-W vs SC-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Saray Bryce: She is a powerful batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. She scored 11 runs at a strike of 183.33 in her last game. Her run-scoring prowess makes her a good pick in your ML-W vs SC-W Dream11 team.

Batters

Lorna Jack: She has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for her team. She has scored 269 runs at a strike rate of 74.72 in 25 games. That makes her a must-have in your ML-W vs SC-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

Winifred Duraisingam: Duraisingam is a top all-rounder. She has 299 runs in 24 games at a strike rate of 59.90. She could prove to be a valuable pick in your ML-W vs SC-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Abtaha Maqsood: She bowled exceptionally in her last game in the tournament, picking up one wicket at an economy rate of 10.8. She could prove to be a valuable pick in your ML-W vs SC-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in ML-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction team

Katherine Fraser (SC-W) - 46 points.

Katie McGill (SC-W) – 43 points.

Arianna Natsya (ML-W) – 56 points.

Key stats for ML-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction team

Mas Elysa - 380 runs and 16 wickets in 26 games; Batting Average: 16.52.

Kathryn Bryce - 556 runs and 24 wickets in 23 games; Batting Average: 39.71.

Ellen Watson - 72 runs in her last ten games; Batting Average: 18.00.

ML-W vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Bryce, Lorna Jack, Yusrina Yaakop, Ellen Watson, Kathryn Bryce, Mas Elysa, Katie McGill, Winifred Duraisingam, Arianna Natsya, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherne Fraser.

Captain: Kathryn Bryce. Vice-captain: Winifred Duraisingam.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ailsa Lister, Lorna Jack, Yusrina Yaakop, Ellen Watson, Kathryn Bryce, Mas Elysa, Katie McGill, Winifred Duraisingam, Arianna Natsya, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherne Fraser.

Captain: Katie McGill. Vice-captain: Winifred Duraisingam.

Edited by Bhargav