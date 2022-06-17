ML-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022, Match 1

Malaysia Women (ML-W) will take on Singapore Women (SIN-W) in the opening match of the ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 17 June.

Malaysia Women don’t have the best of records in T20Is. They have featured in 33 matches so far, winning 12 times. Singapore Women, on the other hand, will play a T20I after nearly three years. They have a win-loss record of 2-9 in the shortest format.

ML-W vs SIN-W Probable Playing 11 today

Malaysia Women: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia (wk), Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya, Jamahidaya Intan, Elsa Hunter, Aisya Eleesa, Sasha Azmi, Nik Nur Atiela, Nur Dania.

Singapore Women: Shafina Mahesh (c & wk), Ishita Shukla, Chathurani Abeyratne, Diviya GK, Johanna Pooranakaran, Riyaa Bhasin, Vigineswari Pasupathy, Ada Bhasin, Ananyapriya Venkata, Damini Ramesh, Vinu Kumar.

Match Details

ML-W vs SIN-W, 1st Match, ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022

Date & Time: June 17th 2022, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The track at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But it might not be a very high-scoring game, with the spinners expected to get some assistance off the surface.

Today’s ML-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Wan Julia has a good record in T20Is, having amassed 301 runs in 24 innings in her career.

Batter

Elsa Hunter is a key player for Malaysia Women, capable of playing big knocks.

All-rounders

Diviya GK is Singapore Women's leading run-getter and leading wicket-taker in T20Is. She has scored 249 runs and taken 11 wickets in 11 matches.

Winifred Duraisingam can effectively contribute with both the bat and ball. She has accumulated 363 runs in addition to picking up 18 wickets.

Mas Elysa leads Malaysia Women's run-scoring and wicket-taking charts with 432 runs and 20 wickets, respectively.

Bowler

Nik Nur Atiela has a decent record in the shortest format, taking six wickets at an economy rate of 6.08.

Top 5 best players to pick in ML-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Winifred Duraisingam (ML-W)

Mas Elysa (ML-W)

Wan Julia (ML-W)

Diviya GK (SIN-W)

Damini Ramesh (SIN-W)

Important stats for ML-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Prediction Team (T20 International record)

Winifred Duraisingam: 363 runs & 18 wickets

Mas Elysa: 432 runs & 20 wickets

Wan Julia: 301 runs

Diviya GK: 249 runs & 11 wickets

ML-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Prediction (ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022)

Dream11 Team for Malaysia Women vs Singapore Women - ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wan Julia, Elsa Hunter, Ishita Shukla, Chathurani Abeyratne, Mas Elysa, Winifred Duraisingam, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Diviya GK, Nik Nur Atiela, Damini Ramesh, Ananyapriya Venkata.

Captain: Winifred Duraisingam. Vice-captain: Diviya GK.

Dream11 Team for Malaysia Women vs Singapore Women - ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wan Julia, Elsa Hunter, Ishita Shukla, Chathurani Abeyratne, Mas Elysa, Winifred Duraisingam, Nur Arianna Natsya, Diviya GK, Nik Nur Atiela, Vinu Kumar, Damini Ramesh.

Captain: Mas Elysa. Vice-captain: Winifred Duraisingam.

