ML-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022, Match 7

Malaysia Women (ML-W) will take on Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in the seventh match of the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Sri Lanka are unbeaten in the tournament, having won both their games thus far. After beating Scotland comprehensively in their first match, they beat Kenya by nine wickets to register another facile win. Their captain Chamari Athapaththu made significant contributions in both games, and will look forward to performing in this one too.

Meanwhile, Malaysia are coming off a loss against Scotland in their last outing. They failed to score even 50 runs in their first match against Bangladesh, falling to a heavy defeat. However, they face a tall task in returning to winning ways against Sri Lanka.

ML-W vs SL-W Probable Playing XIs

Malaysia Women

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia (wk), Mas Elysa, Yusrina Yaakop, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Nurilyaa Natasya, Nur Arianna Natsya, Jamahidaya Intan, Nik Nur Atiela, Nur Dania Syuhada.

Sri Lanka Women

Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Sachini Nisansala, Tharika Sewwandi, Inoka Ranaweera.

Match Details

Match: ML-W vs SL-W, Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022, 7th Match.

Date & Time: January 21st, 2022; 10:45 AM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The track at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur could be on the slower side, as it would be used in the morning. Spinners could enjoy bowling here.

Today’s ML-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Wan Julia: She scored 11 runs off as many deliveries, including two fours, in her last game, but was unable to convert it into a big score. Nevertheless, she could be a crucial pick in your fantasy team.

Batters

Hasini Perera: She has a good T20I record, scoring 358 runs at a strike of 72.17 in 39 games, making her a must-have in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Chamari Atapattu: She is one of the world’s top-class allrounders, having proved her prowess in the format. She has scored 143 runs at an average of 71.5 in her last two games.

Bowlers

Sachini Nisansala: She is one of the leading bowlers for Sri Lanka. She has taken three wickets in her last two games.

Three best players to pick in ML-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Mas Elysa (ML-W): 94 points.

Kavisha Dilhari (SL-W): 81 points.

Udeshika Prabodhani (SL-W): 62 points.

Key stats for ML-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team

Ama Kanchana - 152 runs and 11 wickets in 32 WT20I games; Bowling Average: 36.09.

Nathan McGuire – 42 wickets in 45 WT20I games; Bowling average: 20.61.

Arianna Natsya - 15 wickets in 20 WT20I games; Bowling average: 23.20.

ML-W vs SL-W Dream 11 Prediction (Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Yusrina Yaakop, Chamari Athapaththu, Mas Elysa, Winifred Duraisingam, Ama Kanchana, Inoka Ranaweera, Arianna Natsya, Sachini Nisansala.

Captain: Chamari Athapaththu. Vice-captain: Sachini Nisansala.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Yusrina Yaakop, Chamari Athapaththu, Mas Elysa, Winifred Duraisingam, Ama Kanchana, Inoka Ranaweera, Arianna Natsya, Sachini Nisansala.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Chamari Athapaththu. Vice-captain: Mas Elysa.

Edited by Bhargav