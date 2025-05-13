ML-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, 12th T20I

The 12th T20I of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will see Malaysia Women (ML-W) squaring off against United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Tuesday, May 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ML-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Malaysia Women have won none of their last two matches. They lost their first match of the tournament to UAE Women by 9 wickets. United Arab Emirates Women, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Qatar Women by 163 runs.

These two teams have played six head-to-head matches. United Arab Emirates Women have won all the matches.

ML-W vs UAE-W Match Details

The 12th T20I of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will be played on May 13 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ML-W vs UAE-W, 12th T20I match

Date and Time: 13th May 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

Pitch Report

The pitch at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Both teams will depend on bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was between Kuwait Women and Bhutan Women, where a total of 135 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

ML-W vs UAE-W Form Guide

ML-W - N/R L

UAE-W - W W

ML-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing XI

ML-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Wan Julia (wk), Aina Najwa, Elsa Hunter, Nazatul Hidayah Husna Razali, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Mas Elysa (c), Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Mahirah Ismail, Suabika Manivannan, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada

UAE-W Playing XI

No injury updates

T Satish (wk), R Rajith, L Keny, H Harish, M Daleen, E Rohit, V Mahesh, I Nandakumar, S Miriam, K Thompson, S Kote

ML-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Satish

T Satish is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and smash a lot of runs. She has smashed 77 runs in the last two matches. W Julia is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

L Kenny

E Hunter and L Kenny are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. L Kenny will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. R Rajith is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

E Rohit

M Daleen and E Rohit are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. E Rohit will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 125 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches. M Elysa is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

K Thompson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Mahesh and K Thompson. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. K Thompson will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She has taken 6 wickets in the last two matches. I Nandakumar is another good bowler for today's match.

ML-W vs UAE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

E Rohit

E Rohit was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 125 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.

K Thompson

K Thompson is one of the most crucial picks from the UAE Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches. She has taken 6 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for ML-W vs UAE-W, 12th T20I match

T Satish

H Harish

E Rohit

K Thompson

M Daleen

Malaysia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Malaysia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Satish

Batters: L Keny

All-rounders: A Hamizah, M Elysa, E Rohit Oza, H Harish, M Daleen

Bowlers: K Thompson, I Nandakumar, T Sashikala, V Mahesh

Malaysia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Satish

Batters: E Hunter

All-rounders: A Hamizah, M Elysa, E Rohit Oza, H Harish, M Daleen, N Dania

Bowlers: K Thompson, I Nandakumar, V Mahesh

