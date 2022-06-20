ML-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, Match 11

Malaysia Women (ML-W) will take on the United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) in the 11th match of the ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022 on Monday at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi.

Malaysia Women are undoubtedly the strongest team in this year's tournament and have won their last two matches. The United Arab Emirates Women dominated their last match against Singapore Women, winning the match by 10 wickets.

Malaysia Women will give it their all to win the match, but the United Arab Emirates Women are a strong opponent. We expect the United Arab Emirates Women to win today's match.

ML-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing XI

ML-W Playing XI

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia (wk), Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya, Jamahidaya Intan, Elsa Hunter, Aisya Eleesa, Sasha Azmi, Nik Nur Atiela, Nur Dania

UAE-W Playing XI

Theertha Satish (wk), Kavisha Egodage, Lavanya Keny, Sanchin Singh, Esha Oza, Chaya Mughal, Samaira Dharnidharka, Indhuja Nandakumar, Vaishnave Mahesh, Suraksha Kotte, Siya Gokhale

Match Details

ML-W vs UAE-W, ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 20th June 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is bowling-friendly, where the pacers will be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a low-scoring match with a lot of wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match. The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to bowl first after winning the toss.

ML-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

W Julia, who played exceptionally well in head-to-head matches against the United Arab Emirates Women, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

M Elysa and S Azmi are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Egodage is another good pick for today's Dream11 team as she has performed exceptionally well in recent international matches.

All-rounders

W Duraisingam and E Oza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Mughal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Dania and V Mahesh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few international matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Kotte is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in ML-W vs UAE-W Dream11 prediction team

E Oza (ML-W)

W Duraisingam (UAE-W)

C Mughal (UAE-W)

ML-W vs UAE-W: Important stats for Dream11 team

E Oza - 29 runs and 4 wickets

C Mughal - 3 wickets

W Duraisingam - 79 runs and 2 wickets

Malaysia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today (ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: W Julia, S Azmi, M Elysa, K Egodage, C Mughal, E Oza, W Duraisingam, S Dharnidharka, V Mahesh, S Kotte, N Dania

Captain: E Oza Vice Captain: C Mughal

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: W Julia, S Azmi, M Elysa, K Egodage, C Mughal, E Oza, W Duraisingam, S Dharnidharka, V Mahesh, N Nur, N Dania

Captain: E Oza Vice Captain: W Duraisingam

