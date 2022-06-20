ML-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022, Match 11

Malaysia Women (ML-W) will take on United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) in the 11th match of the ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Malaysia on Monday.

Malaysia have been in incredible form in the competition. They have played both their games to go top of the table. Meanwhile, United Arab Emirates have won one of their matches to occupy second spot in the points table.

ML-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing XIs

ML-W

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia (wk), Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Ainna Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Arianna Natsya, Nik Nur Atiela, Nur Dania Syuhada, Sasha Azmi.

UAE-W

Chaya Mughal (c), Esha Rohit, Indhuja Nandakumar, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Rithika Rajithu, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wk), Vaishnave Mahesh.

Match Details

Match: ML-W vs UAE-W, ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022, Match 11.

Date and Time: June 20, 2022; 8:00 AM IST.

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Malaysia.

Pitch Report

The track is a sporting one and is expected to assist both batters and bowlers. Spinners could also play a key role.

Today’s ML-W vs UAE-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

W Julia is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper pick in your Dream11 fantasy team. She can take on the opposition bowling units and is influential in the middle overs.

Batters

M Elysa has been in sensational form and has contributed on multiple fronts. She has smashed 59 runs and has also taken two wickets so far.

All-rounders

E Oza is a genuine match-winner and will look to contribute with both bat and ball. She has scored 29 runs and has also taken four wickets. She's an excellent captaincy candidate in your ML-W vs UAE-W Dream11 fantasy team.

W Duraisingam, meanwhile, is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored 79 runs and has scalped two wickets.

Bowlers

N Dania has scalped three wickets so far in two games and will hope to pick up more in this contest.

Five best players to pick in ML-W vs UAE-W Dream11 prediction team

E Oza (UAE-W) – 192 points

W Duraisingam (ML-W) – 175 points

M Elysa (ML-W) – 158 points

C Mughal (UAE-W) – 147 points

N Dania (MLE-W) – 111 points.

Key stats for ML-W vs UAE-W Dream11 prediction team

E Oza: 29 runs and 4 wickets

W Duraisingam: 79 runs and 2 wickets

M Elysa: 59 runs and 2 wickets

C Mughal: 3 wickets

N Dania: 3 wickets.

ML-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction

ML-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Julia, M Elysa, S Azmi, K Egodage, E Oza, W Duraisingam, C Mughal, N Dania, N Nur Atiela, V Mahesh, S Kotte.

Captain: E Oza. Vice-Captain: W Duraisingam.

ML-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Julia, M Elysa, S Azmi, K Egodage, E Oza, W Duraisingam, C Mughal, N Dania, N Nur Atiela, V Mahesh, A Eleesa.

Captain: M Elysa. Vice-Captain: C Mughal.

