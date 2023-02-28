MLD vs BHU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Mens Challenger Cup, Match 6

The 6th match of the ACC Mens Challenger Cup will see Maldives (MLD) squaring off against Bhutan (BHU) at the AIT Ground in Bangkok on Tuesday, February 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MLD vs BHU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Bhutan have won none of their last two matches. The Maldives, on the other hand, lost their only match of the tournament against Bahrain by 294 runs.

The Maldives will give it their all to win the match, but Bhutan are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MLD vs BHU Match Details

The 6th match of the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup will be played on February 28 at the AIT Ground in Bangkok. The game is set to take place at 8:00 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MLD vs BHU, Match 6

Date and Time: 28th February 2023, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: AIT Ground, Bangkok

Pitch Report

The pitch at the AIT Ground in Bangkok is a batting paradise, where fans may see a lot of runs. Bowlers who bowl in the right areas will be able to take some wickets. Spinners may come in handy. The last match played on this pitch was between Indonesia and Myanmar, where a total of 405 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

MLD vs BHU Form Guide

MLD - L

BHU - L L

MLD vs BHU Probable Playing XI

MLD Playing XI

No injury updates

Umar Adam ©, Mohamed Rishwan, Ibrahim Rizan, Mohamed Azzam, Ameel Mauroof, Ibrahim Nashath, Hassan Rasheed (wk), Leem Shafeeg, Ibrahim Hassan, Ismail Ali, Mohamed Mahfooz

BHU Playing XI

No injury updates

Jigme Singye ©, Thinley Jamtsho, Tenzin Wangchuck, Suprit Pradhan, Gakul Ghalley, Tashi Phuntsho, Namgang Chojay (wk), Namgay Thinley, Tenjin Rabgey, Ranjung Dorji, Sonam Yeshi

MLD vs BHU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Chojay

N Chojay is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Azzam is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

R Mikyo

J Singye and R Mikyo are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. G Ghalley has played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

N Thinley

N Thinley and T Phuntsho are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Jamtsho is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Yeshi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Hassan and S Yeshi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Wangchuk is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MLD vs BHU match captain and vice-captain choices

R Mikyo

R Mikyo will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 32 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

S Yeshi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Yeshi the captain or vice-captain as he will bowl in the death overs and bat in the middle order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 9 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for MLD vs BHU, Match 6

I Hassan

S Yeshi

R Mikyo

T Wangchuk

N Thinley

Maldives vs Bhutan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Maldives vs Bhutan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Chojay

Batters: G Ghalley, R Mikyo, J Singye

All-rounders: T Jamtsho, T Phuntsho, N Thinley

Bowlers: S Yeshi, I Hassan, S Pradhan, T Wangchuk

Maldives vs Bhutan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Azzam

Batters: G Ghalley, R Mikyo

All-rounders: T Jamtsho, T Phuntsho, N Thinley, U Adam

Bowlers: S Yeshi, I Hassan, S Pradhan, T Wangchuk

