MLD vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A, Match 9

Match 9 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A will see Maldives (MLD) squaring off against Kuwait (KUW) at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Wednesday, October 4.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MLD vs KUW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Maldives have won none of their last four matches of the tournament. Kuwait, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches. Maldives will give it their all to win the match, but Kuwait are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MLD vs KUW Match Details

The ninth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A will be played on October 4 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. The game is set to take place at 11:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MLD vs KUW, Match 9

Date and Time: October 4, 2023, 11:30 am IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and pacers will play an important role on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Maldives and Saudi Arabia, where a total of 154 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

MLD vs KUW Form Guide

MLD - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

KUW - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

MLD vs KUW Probable Playing XI

MLD Playing XI

No injury updates

Abdullah Shahid, Mohamed Rishwan, Umar Adam, Azyan Farhath (c), Hassan Rasheed (wk), Ismail Ali, Ahmed Hassan, Ameel Mauroof, Ibrahim Hassan, S Ali, Ibrahim Rizan

KUW Playing XI

No injury updates

R Sandaruwan, Ali Zaheer, Ahsan Ul Haq, Adnan Idrees, Bilal Tahir, Yasin Patel, Shahrukh Quddus, Shiraz Khan, Parvinder Kumar, Usman Ghani (wk), Meet Bhavsar (c)

MLD vs KUW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Bhavsar

M Bhavsar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. U Ghani Patel is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Sandaruwan

Y Azyan and R Sandaruwan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Kaushal played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Aslam

M Aslam and A Nasif are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Y Patel is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Monib

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mauroof and S Monib. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Shafeeq is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MLD vs KUW match captain and vice-captain choices

M Bhavsar

M Bhavsar will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 224 points in the last three matches.

M Aslam

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Aslam the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 274 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for MLD vs KUW, Match 9

S Monib

M Bhavsar

A Nasif

M Aslam

R Sandaruwan

Maldives vs Kuwait Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least two all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Maldives vs Kuwait Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Bhavsar, U Ghani Patel

Batters: R Sandaruwan, T Kaushal, Y Azyan

All-rounders: M Aslam, A Nasif

Bowlers: S Monib, M Shafeeq, A Mauroof, H Ibrahim

Maldives vs Kuwait Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Bhavsar, U Ghani Patel

Batters: R Sandaruwan, T Kaushal, Y Azyan, C Velookkara

All-rounders: M Aslam, A Nasif

Bowlers: S Monib, L Shafeeq, A Mauroof