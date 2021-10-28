MLD vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier, Match 8

The Maldives (MLD) will take on Kuwait (KUW) in the eighth match of the Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Thursday.

Having played three matches so far, the Maldives are without a win and are rooted to the bottom of the table. They are yet to open their account in the competition, losing their previous match against Bahrain by seven wickets. Kuwait, meanwhile, have played twice, winning and losing once apiece. With two points, they are just above Maldives in the points table.

MLD vs KUW Probable Playing 11 Today

MLD XI

Azyan Farhath, Ahmed Hassan, Umar Adam, Ibrahim Nashath, Mohamed Azzam, Mohamed Rishwan, Wedage Malinda, Mohamed Mahfooz (c), Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, Ameel Mauroof.

KUW XI

Ravija Sandaruwan, Usman Patel, Adnan Idrees, Mohammed Aslam (c), Meet Bhavsar, Bilal Tahir, Shiraz Khan, Edson Silva, Nawaf Ahmed, Sayed Monib, Wasantha Kumaranayaka.

Match Details

MLD vs KUW, Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021, Match 8

Date and Time: 28th October, 2021, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Pitch Report

The surface at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha is expected to be a balanced one. While pacers might find the conditions favorable in the first part of the game, spinners are expected to prove crucial in the middle overs. The batters, meanwhile, need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Today’s MLD vs KUW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Bhavsar is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter who is a great pick for your Dream11 fantasy side. The right-hander is expected to play a big knock today..

Batter

A Idrees has been in decent form for Kuwait with both the bat and ball, picking up two wickets and scoring 41 runs.

All-rounders

M Aslam is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He can prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your MLD vs KUW Dream11 fantasy side. Aslam is Kuwait's second-highest run-scorer in addition to taking six wickets in two games.

U Adam is yet another game-changer who is Maldives' highest wicket-taker, having taken five scalps in the tournament.

Bowler

M Mahafooz is expected to lead his side's bowling attack and be amongst the wickets today.

Top 5 best players to pick in MLD vs KUW Dream11 prediction team

M Aslam (KUW) – 276 points

U Adam (MLD) – 194 points

A Idrees (KUW) – 133 points

M Mahafooz (MLD) – 132 points

I Hassan (MLD) – 92 points

Important stats for MLD vs KUW Dream11 prediction team

M Aslam: 55 runs and 6 wickets

U Adam: 32 runs and 5 wickets

A Idrees: 41 runs and 2 wickets

M Mahafooz: 19 runs and 3 wickets

I Hassan: 18 runs and 2 wickets

MLD vs KUW Dream11 Prediction Today

MLD vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Bhavsar, A Idrees, R De Silva, A Hassan, M Aslam, U Adam, I Hassan, M Mahafooz, S Khan, S Monib, I Rizan

Captain: M Aslam. Vice-captain: U Adam

MLD vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Bhavsar, A Idrees, R De Silva, A Hassan, M Aslam, U Adam, I Hassan, I Nashath, M Mahafooz, S Khan, S Monib

Captain: A Idress. Vice-captain: M Mahafooz

Edited by Samya Majumdar