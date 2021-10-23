MLD vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021, Match 2

Maldives will take on Saudi Arabia in the 2nd match of the Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Saturday.

Maldives will be playing for the first time since appearing in the ACC T20 Cup where they failed to grab even a single victory even after playing four matches. They’ve won only once in 10 international matches and are ranked 76th in the ICC T20I rankings. Having played eight international matches, Saudi Arabia have won four times and lost four matches as well. Their ICC T20I ranking is 26th.

MLD vs SAU Probable Playing 11 Today

MLD XI

Umar Adam, Ahmed Hassan, Mohamed Rishwan, Hassan Rasheed, Ameel Mauroof, Mohamed Azzam (Wk), Mohamed Mahfooz(C), Ibrahim Hassan, Leem Shafeeg, Ibrahim Rizan, Ibrahim Nashath.

SAU XI

Sajid Cheema, Faisal Khan, Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Naeem, Zeeshan Sarfraz Butt, Imran Arif, Abdul Wahid, Muhammad Nadeem, Amir Shahzad, Usman Ali, Imran Yousaf.

Match Details

MLD vs SAU, Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021, Match 2

Date and Time: 23rd October, 2021, 3:40 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be a balanced one and assist both batters and bowlers. Swing bowlers might find the conditions favorable initially, whereas spinners are expected to prove crucial in the middle overs.

Today’s MLD vs SAU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Rishwan is a phenomenal wicket-keeper batter and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. The right-handed wicket-keeper is expected to play with responsibility.

Batters

A Hassan is among the highest scorers in the Maldives side. He has amassed 189 runs and has picked up two wickets.

All-rounders

Ibrahim Hassan is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He can prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your MLD vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy side. He has picked up 14 wickets and has scored 42 runs.

F Khan is yet another game-changer who has scored plenty of runs. He’s also decent with the ball in hand.

Bowlers

A A P Sherif's pace could trouble batters and is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in MLD vs SAU Dream11 prediction team

I Hassan (MLD)

F Khan (SAU)

A Hassan (MLD)

U Adam (MLD)

I Arif (ZAS)

Important stats for MLD vs SAU Dream11 prediction team

I Hassan: 42 runs and 14 wickets in T20I career

F Khan: 206 runs and three wickets in T20I career

A Hassan: 189 runs and two wickets in T20I career

MLD vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Today

MLD vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rishwan, A Hassan, U Adam, M Muhammad Naeem, F Khan, I Arif, I Hassan, M Mahafooz, A A P Sharif, I N Badheeu, A Mauroof

Captain: I Hassan, Vice-Captain: F Khan

MLD vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Rishwan, A Hassan, S I Cheema, U Adam, M Muhammad Naeem, F Khan, I Hassan, M Mahafooz, A A P Sharif, I N Badheeu, A Mauroof

Captain: A Hassan, Vice-Captain: U Adam

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava