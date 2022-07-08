MLD vs TL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022, Match 10

Maldives (MLD) will take on Thailand (TL) in the 10th match of the Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Friday, July 8.

The Maldives have played four games in the series so far, returning with one win and three losses. They are third in the points table. Meanwhile, Thailand are winless in the tournament, having lost all four of their games. They are reeling at the bottom of the standings.

MLD vs TL Probable Playing 11 today

Maldives: Abdullah Shahid, Azyan Farhath (c), Mohamed Rishwan, Umar Adam, Ameel Mauroof, Hassan Rasheed, Ahmed Hassan, Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Nashath, Ibrahim Rizan.

Thailand: Narawit Nuntarach, Jeerasak Pakhiaokajee, Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Chanchai Pengkumta (c), Vichanath Singh, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan (wk), Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Sorawat Desungnoen, Kamron Senamontree, Thanaphon Yotharat, Khanitson Namchaikul.

Match Details

MLD vs TL, 10th Match, Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022

Date & Time: July 8th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi could be a decent one to bat on, with a score of around 140-150 being par at the venue. However, there might be some turn available for the spinners, making for a good contest between the bat and ball.

Today’s MLD vs TL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohamed Rishwan is Maldives' leading run-getter in the series with 76 runs at a strike rate of 115.15.

Batter

Azyan Farhath has been superb with the ball, taking five scalps at an economy rate of 4.60. He has also chipped in with 36 runs.

All-rounder

Umar Adam is yet to fire with the bat, but has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.54.

Bowler

Vichanath Singh has taken one wicket at an economy of 4.26 in addition to scoring 33 runs so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in MLD vs TL Dream11 Prediction Team

Umar Adam (MLD): 252 points

Azyan Farhath (MLD): 200 points

Ahmed Hassan (MLD): 190 points

Vichanath Singh (TL): 97 points

Chanchai Pengkumta (TL): 86 points

Important stats for MLD vs TL Dream11 Prediction Team

Umar Adam: 6 wickets

Azyan Farhath: 36 runs & 5 wickets

Ahmed Hassan: 37 runs & 4 wickets

Vichanath Singh: 33 runs & 1 wicket

Chanchai Pengkumta: 2 wickets

MLD vs TL Dream11 Prediction (Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022)

Dream11 Team for Maldives vs Thailand - Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohamed Rishwan, Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Narawit Nuntarach, Azyan Farhath, Ahmed Hassan, Umar Adam, Chanchai Pengkumta, Ameel Mauroof, Ibrahim Hassan, Kamron Senamontree, Vichanath Singh.

Captain: Umar Adam. Vice-captain: Chanchai Pengkumta.

Dream11 Team for Maldives vs Thailand - Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohamed Rishwan, Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Ibrahim Rizan, Narawit Nuntarach, Azyan Farhath, Umar Adam, Ibrahim Nashath, Chanchai Pengkumta, Ameel Mauroof, Kamron Senamontree, Vichanath Singh.

Captain: Azyan Farhath. Vice-captain: Vichanath Singh.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far