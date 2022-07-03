MLD vs TL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022, Match 2

Maldives (MLD) will take on Thailand (TL) in the second match of the Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Malaysia on Sunday.

This will be the first match of the series for both Maldives and Thailand and they would love to make a strong first impression. In their recently concluded five-match T20I series, Maldives were unable to win a single match, while Thailand won two matches.

Mohamed Azzam, Hassan Haziq, and Ibrahim Rizan are expected to be key for Maldives. Meanwhile, Jeerasak Pakhiaokajee, Chirapong Liangwichian, and Khanitson Namchaikul are expected to be pivotal for Thailand.

MLD vs TL Probable Playing 11 Today

MLD XI

Mohamed Rishwan, Mohamed Azzam, Hassan Haziq, Ibrahim Rizan, Yoosuf Azyan Farhath, Imman Ali, Ahmed Hassan, Nazwan Ismail, Ibrahim Nashath, Ameel Mauroof, Ibrahim Hassan

TL XI

Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Jeerasak Pakhiaokajee, Chirapong Liangwichian, Khanitson Namchaikul, Narawit Nuntarach, Panuwat Desungnoen, Sarawut Maliwan, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Vichanath Singh, Thanadon Buree, Thanaphon Yotharat

Match Details

MLD vs SLS, Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: July 3, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Malaysia

Pitch Report

The UKM-YSD Cricket Oval is known to be balanced and both bowlers and batsmen are expected to find equal assistance here. Spinners are expected to find plenty of support in the second innings as the wicket is likely to slow down.

Today’s MLD vs TL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Rishwan is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is known for his consistency and is also skillful behind the stumps.

Batters

Y Azyan Farhath wasn’t at his best in the previous series. He managed just 42 runs at a poor average but his quality cannot be doubted. He will be hoping to regain his form here.

I Rizan is a key player for his side and has the ability to surprise with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 31 runs and has also taken three wickets.

All-rounders

C Pengkumta is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He scored 29 runs in the most recent series and can prove to be a solid multiplier pick for your MLD vs TL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

L Shafeeq is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored 29 runs and also picked up six wickets recently.

Bowlers

A Mauroof is a wonderful bowler who is known for bowling tight lines. He is expected to pick up a few wickets here.

Top 5 best players to pick in MLD vs TL Dream11 prediction team

C Pengkumta (TL)

Y Azyan Farhath (MLD)

L Shafeeq (MLD)

C Liangwichian (TL)

I Rizan (MLD)

Important stats for MLD vs TL Dream11 prediction team

C Pengkumta: 29 runs

Y Azyan Farhath: 42 runs

L Shafeeq: 26 runs and six wickets

I Rizan: 31 runs and three wickets

MLD vs TL Dream11 Prediction Today

MLD vs TL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rishwan, C Liangwichian, I Rizan, Y Azyan Farhath, C Pengkumta, L Shafeeq, U Adam, A Mauroof, I Hassan, K Senamontree, S Desungnoen

Captain: Y Azyan Farhath, Vice-Captain: C Pengkumta

MLD vs TL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Rishwan, C Liangwichian, I Rizan, K Namchaikul, Y Azyan Farhath, C Pengkumta, L Shafeeq, U Adam, A Mauroof, K Senamontree, S Desungnoen

Captain: L Shafeeq, Vice-Captain: I Rizan

