MLG vs BG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 13

Medsol Labs – GHI CC will take on Brother Gas in the 13th match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Sunday.

Medsol Labs – GHI CC have had a great start to their Bukhatir T20 League 2022 campaign. They secured a 136-run win over HEP in the opening game but failed to sustain the momentum in the next match against Colatta Chocolates, losing by 22 runs.

Brother Gas have had a similar start to their campaign. They defeated Fair Deal Defenders by 31 runs in their opening match and then suffered a defeat in the Super Over against Interglobe Marine. Both sides will be looking to turn things around.

MLG vs BG Probable Playing 11 Today

MLG XI

Rizwan Azam (c), Fayyaz Ahmed, Maqsood Hussain, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Shahan Akram, Vibhor Shahi, Waqas Ahmed, Abdul Malik, Shabir Ali, Sunny Azam, Safeer Tariq (wk)

BG XI

Mohammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Afzal, Tanvir Javed, Usman Khan, Mohammed Saleem, Zeeshan Abid (wk), Laxman Manjrekar, Matiullah Khan, Saqib Manshad, Umer Farooq, Zahid Ali

Match Details

MLG vs BG, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: 19th June, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a low scoring ground and batsmen will have to dig deep. Spinners are expected to be crucial in the middle overs.

Today’s MLG vs BG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Tahir is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He can score heavily in the middle order and strikes the ball cleanly.

Batters

F Ahmed has been in great form in the competition. He has scored 160 runs in just two matches at a strike rate of over 168. He has already scored a century in the competition.

M Hafiz Kaleem is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has amassed 100 runs over the first two matches and will be looking to maintain his strong form.

All-rounders

M Waseem is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 168 runs in two matches, including a fantastic century in the first game. He has also picked up a wicket and is a fabulous choice for the captaincy pick of your MLG vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

S Manshad has enjoyed his time with the ball and has been able to get breakthroughs. He has picked up six wickets in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in MLG vs BG Dream11 prediction team

M Waseem (BG) – 277 points

F Ahmed (MLG) – 238 points

S Manshad (BG) – 196 points

M Hafiz Kaleem (MLG) – 158 points

U Farooq (BG) – 153 points

Important stats for MLG vs BG Dream11 prediction team

M Waseem: 168 runs and 1 wicket

F Ahmed: 160 runs

S Manshad: 6 wickets

M Hafiz Kaleem: 100 runs

U Farooq: 16 runs and 4 wickets

MLG vs BG Dream11 Prediction Today

MLG vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Tariq, H Tahir, F Ahmed, M Hafiz Kaleem, U Khan, M Waseem, S Akram, S Ali, S Manshad, U Farooq, S Azam

Captain: M Waseem, Vice-Captain: F Ahmed

MLG vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Tahir, F Ahmed, M Hafiz Kaleem, U Khan, S Maqsood Hussain, M Waseem, S Ali, S Manshad, U Farooq, S Azam, L Manjrekar

Captain: S Manshad, Vice-Captain: M Hafiz Kaleem

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far