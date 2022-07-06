MLG vs RJT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 7

Medsol Labs-Ghi CC (MLG) will take on the Rajkot Thunder (RJT) in the seventh match of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Neither team had a great start to the season. Medsol Labs-Ghi CC lost their first match to The Vision Shopping by seven wickets, while Rajkot Thunder went down in their first match against Fair Deal Defenders by nine wickets. After an exceptional T20 season, both teams would love to make a comeback.

Medsol Labs-Ghi CC will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Rajkot Thunder are a relatively better team. Rajkot Thunder are expected to win the match.

MLG vs RJT Probable Playing XI

MLG Playing XI

Safeer Tariq (wk), Fayyaz Ahmed, Atah Urrahim, Waqas Ahmed I, Syed Maqsood, Muhammad Hafeez, Shahan Akram, Rizwan Azam, Sunny Azam, Abdul Malik, Zahir Siddiqui

RJT Playing XI

Ameya Soman (wk), Banty Nandy, Gurjant Singh, Keshav Sharma, Pritesh Anadkat, Dipesh Rajgor, Jay Sheth, Gurdip Virdi, Rohit Karanjkar, Hardik Patel-I, Minhaz Tahra

Match Details

MLG vs RJT, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: July 06, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium's pitch is batting-friendly, where batters should find it is easy to score runs. The matches on this pitch are usually high-scoring, like in the first two matches, where all four teams scored 100+ scores. Fans can expect another high-scoring match.

Both teams would like to chase the target as bowling is relatively easier in the first innings.

MLG vs RJT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Tariq, who has played exceptionally well in the tournament, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. A Soman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

F Ahmed and G Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Maqsood is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 68 runs off 31 balls in the last match against TVS.

All-rounders

B Nandy and D Rajgor are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Virdi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Karanjkar and A Malik. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Hafeez is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in MLG vs RJT Dream11 prediction team

B Nandy (RJT)

F Ahmed (MLG)

S Maqsood (MLG)

Medsol Labs-Ghi CC vs Rajkot Thunder: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Maqsood - 68 runs

M Hafeez - Two wickets

G Singh - 36 runs

Medsol Labs-Ghi CC vs Rajkot Thunder Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Tariq, A Urrahim, F Ahmed, K Sharma, G Singh, S Maqsood, D Rajgor, B Nandy, R Karanjkar, M Hafeez, A Malik

Captain: S Maqsood Vice Captain: B Nandy

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Tariq, A Soman, F Ahmed, G Singh, S Maqsood, D Rajgor, B Nandy, R Azam, R Karanjkar, M Hafeez, A Malik

Captain: B Nandy Vice Captain: S Maqsood

