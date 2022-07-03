MLG vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 2

Medsol Labs-Ghi CC (MLG) will take on The Vision Shopping (TVS) in the second match of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the Bukhatir T10 league after exceptional performances in the T20 league. The Vision Shopping lost their quarter-final match to PSM by five wickets, while Medsol Labs-Ghi CC lost their quarter-final match to FM by eight wickets.

Medsol Labs-Ghi CC will give it their all to win their first match and start the tournament on a positive note, but The Vision Shopping is a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by The Vision Shopping.

MLG vs TVS Probable Playing XI

MLG Playing XI

Safeer Tariq (wk), Muhamad Hafiz Kaleem, Vibhor Shahi, Waqas Ahmed I, Syed Maqsood, Uzair Maan, Shahan Akram, Rizwan Azam, Mudassar Ali, Abdul Malik, Zahir Siddiqui

TVS Playing XI

Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Jawad Ghani, Aditya Shanware, Fayaz Dongaroan, Arsalan Bashir, Shahbaz Ali, Fayyaz Ahmad, Asim Kamal, Irad Ali, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Sadaf Hussain

Match Details

MLG vs TVS, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: July 3, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

MLG vs TVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Umar, who has played exceptionally well in the tournament, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

F Ahmed and M Hafiz are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Ghani is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. F Ahmed has performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T20 league and is a good captaincy option.

All-rounders

Shahbaz Ali and Shabir Ali are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Nadeem is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Azam and A Malik. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. F Momand is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in MLG vs TVS Dream11 prediction team

Shahbaz Ali (TVS)

F Ahmed (MLG)

M Nadeem (TVS)

Medsol Labs-Ghi CC vs The Vision Shopping Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Umar, A Abid, M Hafiz, J Ghani, F Ahmed, Shahbaz Ali, Shabir Ali, M Nadeem, A Ali, S Azam, A Malik

Captain: M Nadeem Vice Captain: F Ahmed

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Umar, M Hafiz, J Ghani, F Ahmed, Shahbaz Ali, Shabir Ali, M Nadeem, A Ali, S Azam, A Malik, F Momand

Captain: M Nadeem Vice Captain: Shahbaz Ali

