MLT-W vs AUT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECI Women Spain, Match 6

Malta (MLT-W) take on Austria (AUT-W) in the sixth game of the ECI Women Spain on Sunday (March 26) at the Cartama Oval in Spain. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the MLT-W vs AUT-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Malta are winless in three games, while Austria have won all their three. Malta will look to win the game, but Austria are a better team and expected to prevail.

MLT-W vs AUT-W Match Details

Match six of the ECI Women Spain will be played on March 26 at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MLT-W vs AUT-W, ECI Women Spain, Match 6

Date and Time: March 26, 2023; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The Cartama Oval in Spain is a bowling pitch conducive to both pacers and spinners. The pitch will be fresh, so expect some early swing. The last game here between Spain and Austria saw 126 runs scored for the loss of five wickets.

MLT-W vs AUT-W Form Guide

MLT-W - L L L

AUT-W - W W W

MLT-W vs AUT-W Probable Playing XIs

MLT-W

No major injury update

Rojina Theeng, Prativa Bhandari, Sushma Dahal Khatri, Ashma Pariyar, Shamla Cholasseri, Jessica Rymer (c & wk), Aneeta Santhosh, Stella Arooja, Sweta Kharel, Sanjana Budhathoki, Anupama Rameshan

AUT-W

No major injury update

Jo Antoinette Stiglitz (c), Busra Uca (wk), Valentina Avdylaj, Andrea Mae Zepeda, Hannah Simpson Parker, Sriya Komati Reddy, Priya Sabu, Harjivan Bhullar, Mallika Pathirannehelage, Emma Kirkman, Ashmaan Saifee

MLT-W vs AUT-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Uca

Uca, who has exceptionally well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. J Rymer is another good pick.

Batters

P Sabu

H Simpson and Sabu are the two best batter picks. A Pariyar is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

A Mae

A Santhosh and Mae are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Antoinette is another good pick.

Bowlers

V Avdylaj

The top bowler picks are S Reddy and V Avdylaj. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Budhathoki is another good pick.

MLT-W vs AUT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Mae

Mae is one of the best players for Austria, as she bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks. She has earned 158 points in the last three games.

V Avdylaj

Avdylaj is one of the best players for Austria. She bowls at the death and bats in the top order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 124 points in the last three games.

Five Must-Picks for MLT-W vs AUT-W, Match 6

A Mae

V Avdylaj

S Reddy

A Santhosh

S Budhathoki

Malta Women vs Austria Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers, who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malta Women vs Austria Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Uca

Batters: H Simpson, P Sabu

All-rounders: A Mae, A Santhosh, J Antoinette, A Rameshan

Bowlers: S Reddy, S Budhathoki, V Avdylaj, A Saifee

Malta Women vs Austria Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Uca

Batters: P Sabu

All-rounders: A Mae, A Santhosh, J Antoinette, A Rameshan

Bowlers: S Reddy, S Budhathoki, V Avdylaj, A Saifee, A Chamundaiah

