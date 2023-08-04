MLT-W vs GRE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ECN Continental Cup T20I, Match 2

Match 2 of the ECN Continental Cup T20I will see Malta Women (MLT-W) squaring off against Greece Women (GRE-W) at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on Friday, August 4.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MLT-W vs GRE-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. Malta Women have various in-form and experienced players in their squad. Greece Women will give it their all to win the match, but Malta Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MLT-W vs GRE-W Match Details

The 2nd match of the ECN Continental Cup T20I will be played on August 4 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County. The game is set to take place at 3:15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MLT-W vs GRE-W, Match 2

Date and Time: August 4, 2023, 3:15 pm IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Pacers and spinners both will be crucial on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat second.

MLT-W vs GRE-W Form Guide

MLT-W - Will be playing their first match

GRE-W - Will be playing their first match

MLT-W vs GRE-W Probable Playing XI

MLT-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Jessica Rymer (wk), Mae Celia Macelli, Angelique Las Pinas, Bibina Merin Baby, Tracy June Calingin, Shamla Cholasseri, Jyoti Neupane, Sushma Dahal Khatri, Prativa Bhandari, Claire Sammut, Svitlana Iuschchenko

GRE-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Angeliki Argiropoulou (wk), Theodara Parisi Merimeri, Crysoula Kanta, Dafni Sofia Vlachopoulou, Evangellia Spirido Grammenou, Maria Syrioti, Angeliki Savvani, Sofia Theodosia Varzakakou, Maria Vervitsioti, Sofia Nefeling Georgota, Adamantia Makri

MLT-W vs GRE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Argiropoulou

A Argiropoulou is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. J Rymer is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Kanta

C Kanta and M Celia are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. D Sofia played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Cholasseri

A Savvani and S Cholasseri are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Neupane is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Rameshan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Polymeri and A Rameshan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Vervitsioti is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MLT-W vs GRE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Cholasseri

S Cholasseri will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

A Savvani

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Savvani the captain or vice-captain as she will bat in the middle order and is in top-notch form. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for MLT-W vs GRE-W, Match 2

A Savvani

S Cholasseri

J Neupane

A Rameshan

M Polymeri

Malta Women vs Greece Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowlers, it is advisable to pick at least six bowlers and all-rounders in the team. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malta Women vs Greece Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Argiropoulou

Batters: C Kanta, D Sofia, M Celia

All-rounders: A Savvani, S Cholasseri, J Neupane

Bowlers: M Polymeri, M Vervitsioti, A Rameshan, P Bhandari

Malta Women vs Greece Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Argiropoulou, J Rymer

Batters: C Kanta

All-rounders: A Savvani, S Cholasseri, J Neupane

Bowlers: M Polymeri, M Vervitsioti, A Rameshan, P Bhandari, S Nefeling